Will Arizona State Rival Land Elite Recruit?
Arizona State is heading into a new season under Kenny Dillingham with expectations to win the Big 12 conference after being crowned champions in 2024.
One of the major roadblocks that was in the way a year ago could be around for the forseeable future - that team is the Brigham Young Cougars.
The Cougars finished 2024 with an 11-2 record and are looking to return an elite defense this season along with a solid quarterback in Jake Retzlaff.
Kalani Sitake could also be securing a monumental commitment from a player in the 2026 class today.
Five star quarterback Ryder Lyons - the 13th best quarterback in the country out of Folsom, Californis - is slated to choose between BYU and Oregon after being offered by 33 unique programs.
247 Sports and other recruiting services have logged predictions of Lyons to commit to the Cougars - if this comes to fruition the program could be the biggest challenge to the Sun Devils in coming years.
A strong culture behind Sitake, an improved NIL fund behind Ryan Smith, and other factors have made Provo an attractive spot for recruits despite the restrictive honor code that the university holds.
As far as Arizona State is concerned, Kenny Dillingham has his quarterback of the future if Sam Leavitt is to enter the 2026 NFL draft.
Four star QB Jake Fette out of El Paso, Texas has been committed to Arizona State since last September and has been unwavering in that commitment.
"I'm completely shut down. No matter who comes at me, I'm going to ASU. That's my spot. I love the staff and the people out there."
Fette has thrown for 59 touchdowns over the last two seasons as a starting quarterback at Del Valle high school and recently competed in the annual 'Elite 11' camp - a quarterback competition in Southern California where current NFL stars such as C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence competed in.
The Sun Devils and Cougars could very much be in line to be in a collision course in the coming years.
