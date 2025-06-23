Naming All-2010's Arizona State Football Offense
The 2010's decade of Arizona State football was marked by a general lack of discipline, inconsistency, and coaching changes.
Still, there were some silver linings from those years - including the 2013/14 seasons and the talent that suited up for the program.
The all-offense team of the 2010's decade for Arizona State:
QB: Taylor Kelly
Brock Osweiler, Manny Wilkins, Mike Bercovici, and Jayden Daniels all enjoyed successful seasons during the decade, but Kelly is simply on a different level from a career perspective.
Kelly ranks third in program history in touchdown passes (79) and fourth in passing yards (8,819) - all while winning 26 games that came with an appearance in the Pac-12 title game in 2013.
Kelly's impact at the QB position is almost unmatched in the history of Sun Devil football.
RB: Eno Benjamin
Benjamin is top 10 in Arizona State history in career rushing yards and touchdowns, while holding the single season record for rushing yards (1,642) before it was broken by Cam Skattebo in 2024.
The Texas native was a major stabilizer in his two seasons as the starting back - to the point that he edges out other Sun Devil greats in Marion Grice, D.J. Foster, and Cameron Marshall.
WR: Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk is the last Arizona State product to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft after an incredible 2019 season.
The JUCO transfer collected 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns through the air in 2019 - including one of the most iconic plays in the history of Arizona State football.
WR: Jaelen Strong
Strong went for 2,287 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons in Tempe - becoming a dynamic player for an incredible two-year stretch of the program's history.
Strong is also a direct piece of one of the most iconic plays in recent Arizona State history - the 'Jael Mary' that kept the season alive for the Sun Devils will always live in history.
WR: N'Keal Harry
Harry was a local product that played in Tempe for three seasons - he accumulated 25 touchdowns as a pass catcher and a runner.
Harry's electric playmaking ability was marred by seasons that were met by modest success team-wise, but the wide receiver remains one of the more impactful Sun Devil players in recent memory.
