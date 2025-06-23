All Sun Devils

Arizona State Set Up to Dominate Big 12 Recruiting Landscape

The Sun Devils have everything they need to succeed long-term.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) carries the ball during Big 12 conference play against BYU at Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) carries the ball during Big 12 conference play against BYU at Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State is moving into the 2025 season as perceived favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions after finishing 11-3 a season ago.

The Sun Devils have rebounded at an all-time swift pace under Kenny Dillingham behind recruiting underrated transfers such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - who both blossomed into star players.

That has lead to the Sun Devils finding a renewed sense of power on the recruiting trail - the 2026 class is shaping up to be one of the best in recent years due to a replenished NIL chest and the relentless efforts of a connected coaching staff.

The three programs that have the potential to take over the Big 12 conference as recruiting powers:

3. Brigham Young

The Cougars have some significant hinderances when it comes to recruiting - such as the honor code.

However, a relentless coaching staff headlined by Kalani Sitake and a substantial financial backing from Utah Jazz steward Ryan Smith makes the third-year Big 12 program a potential power broker moving forward on the recruiting trail.

2. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have built true momentum to be a future force in the conference in all sports - with a reported $55 million budget.

Joey McGuire is set to bring in the second best transfer class in the nation this season - and it appears as if the future financial flexibility in place will serve the program well moving forward.

1. Arizona State

The Sun Devils currently boast two blue-chip recruits in the 2026 class - Jake Fette is one of the top five recruits the program has secured from the quarterback position this century.

Dillingham has built a culture based around balancing hard work and having fun - that has left a positive impression on a vast majority of his players over the last two-plus years.

Arizona State has everything a prospective recruit is looking for - a prime location, quality education opportunities, a coaching staff with a proven track record of player development, and everything in between.

