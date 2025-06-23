Arizona State Set Up to Dominate Big 12 Recruiting Landscape
Arizona State is moving into the 2025 season as perceived favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions after finishing 11-3 a season ago.
The Sun Devils have rebounded at an all-time swift pace under Kenny Dillingham behind recruiting underrated transfers such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - who both blossomed into star players.
That has lead to the Sun Devils finding a renewed sense of power on the recruiting trail - the 2026 class is shaping up to be one of the best in recent years due to a replenished NIL chest and the relentless efforts of a connected coaching staff.
The three programs that have the potential to take over the Big 12 conference as recruiting powers:
3. Brigham Young
The Cougars have some significant hinderances when it comes to recruiting - such as the honor code.
However, a relentless coaching staff headlined by Kalani Sitake and a substantial financial backing from Utah Jazz steward Ryan Smith makes the third-year Big 12 program a potential power broker moving forward on the recruiting trail.
2. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders have built true momentum to be a future force in the conference in all sports - with a reported $55 million budget.
Joey McGuire is set to bring in the second best transfer class in the nation this season - and it appears as if the future financial flexibility in place will serve the program well moving forward.
1. Arizona State
The Sun Devils currently boast two blue-chip recruits in the 2026 class - Jake Fette is one of the top five recruits the program has secured from the quarterback position this century.
Dillingham has built a culture based around balancing hard work and having fun - that has left a positive impression on a vast majority of his players over the last two-plus years.
Arizona State has everything a prospective recruit is looking for - a prime location, quality education opportunities, a coaching staff with a proven track record of player development, and everything in between.
Read more about how Arizona State factors into Big 12 bold predictions in 2025 here, and what an all-2020's Arizona State offense could shake up to look like here.
