Arizona State basketball only has one scholarship player left
The rebuilt roster that Bobby Hurley put together last offseason is now gone.
After two seasons at Arizona State, senior point guard Adam Miller has entered the college basketball transfer portal. Miller, who started his career at Illinois in 2020, has one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID pandemic.
Miller is the eighth ASU scholarship player to enter the portal since it opened on March 24. Miller is one of the Sun Devils' biggest losses. His veteran leadership provided a steady hand throughout a tumultuous 2024-25 season.
In 30 games, Miller averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals. He also shot a team-high 42.9% from behind the 3-point line.
ASU's transfer portal losses
Highly-recruited freshmen Joson Sanon (St. John's), Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky) and Amier Ali (uncommitted) all left ASU after the Sun Devils finished 13-20 and lost 11 of their last 12 games.
They were joined by juniors Shawn Phillips Jr. (Missouri) and Austin Nunez (uncommitted). Redshirt freshman Brandon Gardner (uncommitted) and senior Basheer Jihad (uncommitted) also entered the portal. Jihad is technicially out of eligibility, but he is hoping the NCAA's proposed rule change allowing all players five years of eligibility will pass this summer.
Hurley's only returning player is freshman guard Trevor Best, who enrolled at Arizona State in December and was forced to play big minutes late in the season after the Sun Devils were decimated by injuries.
Two players have committed
Hurley has added two players through the portal so far: Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum and Cal State Northridge forward Marcus Adams Jr.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Odum committed to Arizona State on March 27. He averaged 13.2 points, 7,5 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line for Pepperdine in 2024-25. He was fourth in the nation in assists. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Adams Jr. averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for CSUN in 2024-25. He committed to Arizona State on March 29. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
The transfer portal will remain open until April 22.