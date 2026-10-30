Arizona State Men's Basketball Forward Gets Decision In Court, Granted Eligibility for 2026-2027 Season

Arizona State men's basketball just added another piece to the puzzle.

Jonathan Griman, a 6-foot-11 Cal Baptist transfer forward who averaged 5.0 points and 4.9 rebounds last season on an NCAA Tournament-bound Lancers team, has been granted a TRO and a preliminary injunction, meaning he can join the Devils for the home opener vs. East Tennessee State and beyond.

How Did We Get Here?

Jonathan Griman filed an eligibility lawsuit last week, suing the NCAA over a dispute over characterizing Griman's upcoming season.

Griman has only played three collegiate seasons, all at Cal Baptist. However, the Venezuelan native played international basketball in his home country, with the NCAA viewing that as a technical fourth year.

NCAA does offer a national team waiver to avoid these run-ins, but it was never properly filed when Griman attended Cal Baptist.

"There is no debate that Mr. Griman trained and participated in the FIBA-recognized U18 South American Basketball Championships in March 2022, training for that competition from August 2021 until March 2022, a period of time encompassing the length of a college basketball season..." the court documents stated. "Mr. Griman was eligible for a national team waiver, and would have undoubtedly received that waiver had Cal Baptist properly applied for it."

After some time in the Superior Court of Arizona, the court granted Griman a TRO (temporary restraining order) and a preliminary injunction.

What is a TRO in this situation?

A short-term emergency court order that freezes a legal situation or prevents an organization (like the NCAA) from enforcing a rule until a formal court hearing can take place.

What is a Preliminary Injunction?

A temporary court order issued by a judge before a full trial takes place. It legally blocks the NCAA from enforcing a specific rule, suspension, or eligibility denial (such as a transfer restriction or age/season limit) while the underlying lawsuit is still being decided.

Now, the key word here is "temporary" and "short-term", a full trial still awaits and eligbility could be taken off the table. But for now, Griman is available.

What Griman Brings To The Sun Devils

Griman brings size, shooting and versatility to the table for this ASU team, something that will fit right along in this new Randy Bennett era.

Coming off his junior campaign, Griman averaged 6.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 57% in 23.1 minutes per game, helping Cal Baptist to a conference title.

On the other end of the court, Griman added 28 blocks and 15 steals, using his six-foot-eleven build to the best of his advantage.

Coaching Staff Trust

The main reason for Griman's move to the desert? Following former head coach Rick Croy.

“My relationship with Coach Croy and the rest of the coaching staff was what set Arizona State apart. They have made me feel welcome from the very beginning. I was very impressed with the campus and facilities and feel this is the best place to continue my development as a player." Griman said.

Griman and the Devils will open their season on Monday, Nov. 2, at home vs. East Tennessee State.