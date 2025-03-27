Arizona State misses out on Koa Peat
Despite his fourth losing season in the past five years, Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley kept his job.
One of the selling points of keeping Hurley around to fulfill the final year of his contract was his ability to retain — and attract — top players.
So far that is not going well.
Hurley lost five-star freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon to the transfer portal earlier this week, and on Wednesday he lost out on five-star class of 2025 recruit Koa Peat.
To add insult to injury, Peat committed to ASU's rival, the Arizona Wildcats. He made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show. Peat's comments on why he chose Arizona were revealing.
"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat said on ESPN's show. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."
"Their culture is like family; they are all there for each other. The fans and atmosphere are incredible. I feel blessed to stay home to continue my basketball journey and legacy in Arizona."
Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, just finished his senior season at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona — just 20 miles from ASU's campus in Tempe. Peat's brother, Keona, is a freshman offensive lineman on the Sun Devils' football team.
Hurley picks up point guard in portal
Earlier on Thursday, Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum committed to Arizona State.
The 6-foot-1 Odum averaged 13.2 points, 7,5 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line for the Waves in 2024-25. He was fourth in the nation in assists.
Assuming Alston Mason doesn't return for a fifth season, Odum should step in as the starting point guard for Arizona State next season.