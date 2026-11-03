BREAKING: Emmanuel Innocenti Leaves Season Opener With Ankle Sprain, Time Table Uncertain

With 3:30 left in the first half of the season opener, ASU starter Emmanuel Innocenti suffered a sprained ankle injury.

Here is everything you need to know:

Innocenti vs. ETSU

Innocenti, the main defender for the Sun Devils, was tasked with guarding top East Tennessee State guard BJ Ward.

Ward was finished the half with 12 points, but 1-4 from three and three turnovers.

Innocenti was helping the Sun Devils on the defensive end, until the Gonzaga transfer went up for a rebound and came down awkwardly, quickly limping in the final moments of the first half before being subbed off.

The Ivory Coast native finished the shorterned night with five points on 2-5 shooting, including 1-4 from three. Innocenti added a rebound and an assist.

What Now?

Innocenti, one of ASU's captains for the 2026-2027 season, will be a big loss for the Sun Devils - no matter the timetable.

Returning to the bench in the second half, Innocenti was sporting crutches and a boot on his left foot.

Randy Bennett's extremely thin rotation will now have to reinvent itself, likely turning to freshman guard JRob Croy to get his "welcome to college" moment sooner than later.

In terms of defense, there may be no answer on how to fill the hole Innocenti leaves. Randy Bennett's crew will just have to hope that the injury is not too severe.

In ASU's final exhibition in New Mexico, Innocenti finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in a whopping 37 minutes played.

ASU's November Schedule

Nov. 6 vs Northern Colorado: ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs Hofstra: ESPN+

Nov. 13 vs UL Monroe: ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs Oakland: ESPN+

Nov. 25 vs LSU: CBS Sports Network

Nov. 26 vs South Carolina: CBS Sports Network

Nov. 30 vs Montana: ESPN+

Innocenti at Big 12 Media Days:

How Did Coach Bennett Convince You, a Former Gonzaga Player and Rival to Saint Mary's, To Come to ASU?

"I think Coach (Bennett) is a winner. The success of St. Mary's, and I like how his teams play. They are consistent for 40 minutes. They play for each other. They dominate the boards. And I thought that it fit my game."

What's The Most Exciting Part of Playing in The Big 12?

"Playing games against talented players. It's a physical conference. It's a challenge every game, and I think that's really good for us players."

ASU will host Hofstra on Friday, Nov. 6 for their next non-conference matchup.