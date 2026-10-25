Doesn't ASU's Saturday football victory just get you right in the mood for...basketball?

Believe it or not, Sun Devil fans. The hiring process is over, the transfer influx has ran its course and the summer practices are in the books. ASU Men's Basketball is set to begin their regular season in a little over a week.

But first, a tune up, and not against some team from off the street: The tournament hopeful New Mexico Lobos, in their house in Albuquerque.

A team who is ready to embark on a new era vs. a team who sat in a similar position a year ago, with New Mexico head basketball coach Eric Olen entering his second season.

So, who's ready for the hardwood? Here's everything you need to know before the Sun Devils and Lobos face off.

Olen's Offense vs. Bennett's Defense

Since Randy Bennett took over the head coaching job in Tempe, there has been qualms over if his Saint Mary's system will work in a more competitive league, along with the notion that Bennett struggles against top talent.

While ASU won't be playing the Floridas and UConns of the world on Sunday afternoon, a date with the Lobos still shapes up to be an excellent litmus test of Bennett's style in maroon and gold.

When Olen made his way to ABQ last year, his offensive style matched how fast the Lobos saw results in his New Mexico debut: quick.

Attacking space, tempo and an emphasis on guard play (cue names like Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette) helped New Mexico put together a quality run at a March Madness bid, falling just short and spending the spring in a impressive NIT showing.

Now, Bennett will follow the same first-year blueprint...if that blueprint was upside down.

Instead of tempo, Bennett opts for methodical and deliberate. Instead of five-out, Bennett wants cuts and constant motion. Instead of the Jake Halls, Bennett brings transfer center Paulius Murauskas to be a big presence.

Bennett's grind-it-out style clicked at Saint Mary's for 25 years, but now in the Big 12, can the defense-heavy system keep up with NBA-level scoring talent?

The system will have its first true test with a fast-paced and talented Lobos squad.

What Will Guard Play Look Like? And Who?

Carrying that same thought, what guards will stand out on this team?

The days of "Guard U" are long over at ASU, but Bennett has had NBA-level guards come through his teams at Saint Mary's.

Looking at the roster A-Z, names like Murauskas, Innocenti and Shaw catch the limelight. But ASU's group of guards may be just as intriguing.

Vijay Wallace and Bryce Ford, the lone two returners from last year's team, are both likely to play key roles. JRob Croy, son of ASU assoicate head coach Rick Croy, settles into Tempe after being a big get for the program, along with Portland transfer Joel Foxwell bringing some of that WCC energy over to the former Saint Marys coach's new roster.

Rotations, minutes, and of course, overall production will be something to keep a close eye on in Albuquerque.

Front Court Frenzy

Just how good can this ASU team be? It will likely all start in the front court.

Of course, Paulius Murauskas leads the charge as Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, but there is plenty meat left on the bone at the forward/center position after the senior.

Filip Malesevic, a towering 7'3" junior from Serbia, comes in as the tallest on the 2026 ASU roster, just past 7'1" German junior Ben Defty and 7'0" American sophomore Nate Garcia. If they can put this size to good use, watch out.

Shifting to the forwards, Dillan Shaw brings a little bit of everything at 6'7", while Ajak Nyuon comes in from Asutralia at 6'10". Fellow aussie Marcus Vaughns joins Nyuon (6'8"), along with Gonzaga transfer Emmanuel Innocenti (6'5").

Bobby Hurley was able to recruit highly-touted big men during his time at ASU, but was never able to truly get the most out of them. With Randy Bennett in town, this might be the time we start to the see the inside of the paint at Desert Financial Arena get a little bit more worn out.

ASU will have a great opportunity to impose their size against the guard-heavy Lobos, with tip-off of the exhibition set for 1:00 p.m. AZT, 10/25.

Follow @danlallison on X for Live Updates from Albuquerque - Stay Tuned to Sun Devils on SI for Every Recap From ASU's Trip.