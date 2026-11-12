Fitting Into Ruby Slippers: How Molly Miller May Have Found Her Perfect Guard for Year Two in Tempe

“She’s the all-around player,"

Molly Miller sang the praises of her new guard, Tennessee transfer Ruby Whitehorn, after a 25-point, 10-rebound night in a win vs. Northern Arizona.

“Any given night, it can be any player who steps up, and that was Ruby.” Miller said postgame.

Five days later, she would do it again.

Ruby vs. Rebels

Following her 25/10/3 performance vs. the Lumberjacks, Whitehorn would follow suit with another productive night. This time, on a bigger stage.

ASU traveled to UNLV for a big non-conference battle, taking on the Mountain West preseason favorite.

In the 65-58 victory on the road, Whitehorn finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double for the second straight game.

Whitehorn has consistently found a way to impact the game for ASU, even when shooting poorly. Two of these contests included her going a combined 7-21 from the field, including 0-6 from three. Even with these numbers, she sports one of the highest marks in the plus/minus department for the Devils.

Whitehorn has led ASU in rebounding in two of their first three games as well. Not the usual sight for a guard, but a welcome one for Molly Miller's system.

Fitting The Mold

As Miller mentioned on opening night, the Sun Devils are taking an "Aggressor" approach to the season, which is no surprise, knowing her coaching style.

"We wanted to be the aggressor," Miller said. "I think that's where we had some lapses here in the preseason, where we were hoping the rebound would come to us. I want them to be aggressive rebounding. I want them to rebound out of their area. I want to scrap and fight and claw. I always say every 50-50 ball is 100% ours. So if there's a ball bouncing on the ground, we're gonna go get it. We're gonna come up with it."

When ASU brought in a highly rated transfer class this summer, all eyes were on the uptick in talent on the roster.

"I think there was kind of the antithesis of last year was we had to work really, really, really, really hard. And I'm not sure we were the most talented team. This year, we're pretty talented, but we can't let our edge suffer because of that." Miller said.

Through new players like Whitehorn, it is clear that the Sun Devils did not just seek talent, but looked for the right fit for their mission statement.

Taking a page out of ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham's book, prioritizing "culture" and "mindset", rather than just how many stars a recruit has and what their points-per-game average is, can go along way.

For Miller, she may have stumbled upon a transfer class that has the best of both worlds.

“It’s not just going to be one person carrying this team to the championship,” Whitehorn said. “We have a lot of people who are happy for each other when we have games like this … we support each other through and through, and that’s a special thing to find.”

What's Next?

ASU WBB Next Five:

Nov. 15: vs. Penn State

Nov. 17: vs. San Diego

Nov. 20: vs Santa Clara

Nov. 24: San Jose State

Nov. 28-29: Briann January Classic (CSU Bakersfield, Wake Forest)