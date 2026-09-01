Gabriel Jesus’s Record vs. Real Madrid: Barcelona Are Buying Los Blancos Bogeyman

It’s a transfer pivot that absolutely no one saw coming.

Barcelona have spent much of the summer waiting for Julián Alvarez, hoping that a stubborn Atlético Madrid would eventually soften. However, Atléti’s resolve has only grown stronger as the saga has developed, forcing Barça to change tack.

The back-to-back La Liga champions have newbies in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, not to mention Raphinha and emerging youngster Hamza Abdelkarim, who can play center forward, but failing to bring in a recognised No. 9 after parting ways with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres would’ve been a major risk.

We’re talking about a club that wants to end its 11-year wait for a sixth European crown, having established themselves as Spain’s dominant force under Hansi Flick.

Whether Gabriel Jesus moves the needle completely depends on the Brazilian’s fitness. The striker was borderline transcendent at the start of his Arsenal career, having won a hatful of trophies with Manchester City.

Jesus, though, has started just nine league games over the past two seasons due to injury, and operated as the Gunners’ third-choice center forward during their title-winning campaign. Still, an $11.6 million deal limits Barça’s financial risk, and perhaps the Blaugrana were encouraged by what Jesus has previously achieved against their fiercest rivals, Real Madrid.

Here’s an overview of the Brazilian’s career record against Los Blancos.

Gabriel Jesus’s Record vs. Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus (right) has a fine record against Real. | Alex Gottschalk/vi/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Statistic Gabriel Jesus Appearances 4 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes per Goal 113.7 Wins 3 (75%)

Gabriel Jesus was involved in four matches against Real Madrid during his Manchester City career. The fixture developed into a European ’Superclásico’ of sorts, with the two teams facing off constantly during the latter stages of the Champions League.

Jesus, who joined City in 2016, first played against Los Blancos in February 2020. Pep Guardiola’s side fought back from a goal down to win 2–1 at the Bernabéu, with Jesus canceling out Isco’s second-half opener with a header from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit soon after, meaning the second leg of this round of 16 tie wasn’t played until August at an empty Etihad Stadium. Once again, Jesus came up trumps. First, he picked the pocket of Raphäel Varane to tee up Raheem Sterling for the opening goal, then he took advantage of another Varane lapse himself, latching onto the Frenchman’s poor headed pass back to Thibaut Courtois and finishing beyond the Belgian.

Jesus was less influential two years later in the 2021–22 semifinals, even if he did contribute to City’s early blitz in the first leg by scoring their second goal. The Cityzens eventually won 4–3, but Madrid worked their voodoo magic in the return leg. Rodrygo struck twice at the death to force the tie to extra time before Karim Benzema landed the killer blow from the penalty spot.

Jesus was brought off after 78 minutes, and it was the first defeat he’d suffered to Madrid in his career.

Why Are Barcelona Signing Gabriel Jesus?

Jesus has struggled to stay fit. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcelona regard the Jesus signing as a “market opportunity” they couldn‘t pass up.

While the Brazilian’s influence has waned in north London ever since he sustained a significant knee injury at the 2022 World Cup, Jesus is a hugely experienced operator who should fit into Hansi Flick’s framework. The early signs this season, without a recognized center forward, suggest Barcelona may drift towards a position-less, Paris Saint-Germain-like model in attack.

Jesus is certainly a fluid forward. At his very best, he’s an excellent facilitator who can drop in, turn on a dime and break the game open. He’s a scrappy customer, and his predatory instincts in the box has meant he’s been a consistent goalscorer throughout his Premier League career.

However, the knee issues have taken their toll. The explosiveness of his apex is no more, and many will wonder if he’ll be able to survive the demands of Flick’s system out of possession. Mikel Arteta could only trust him infrequently after he recovered from an ACL tear.

If, and it’s a big if, Jesus’ knee holds up, Barcelona should benefit from a glorious resurgence.