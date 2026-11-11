Biggest Non-Conference Win Yet? Molly Miller, Sun Devils Earn Road Win vs. Conference Favorite in Las Vegas
In this story:
Winnin' in Sin City.
Three different Sun Devils reached double figures in points for Arizona State's trip to Las Vegas, taking down Mountain West preseason favorite UNLV, 65-58.
Here's everything you need to know from the Vegas' strip:
Madison Morson Hits Blackjack
After locking down a highly-rated transfer class, full of talented guards, all eyes have been on names like Rashunda Jones and Ruby Whitehorn.
Madison Morson has entered the conversation.
Morson, a transfer from Central Michigan, was the star in Vegas on Tuesday night, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Entering Tuesday, Morson saw time in just one contest: Northern Arizona. The guard contributed nine points in the runaway in-state win.
However, the road trip up north was her official welcome party to ASU. She led all scorers in the contest and led the Devils from the three-point line, finishing two-for-five.
One of those shots from downtown included a big-time three with under two minutes left in a close contest. ASU held the game early before a 22-16 third quarter in favor of the Rebels. Morson helped ASU respond with a 17-12 final frame.
Runnin' The Table
Elsewhere on the stat sheet, some familar names continued to do work for ASU.
F Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens combined for 19 points, with Brackens contributing nine rebounds. They aided ASU's win in the rebound battle, 44-35.
It also helps when you have a guard bring down 10 rebounds in a double-double effort. Ruby Whitehorn did exactly that, writing the book on how Molly Miller wants her teams to play.
ASU's presence in the paint was a strong suit last season. Now, with talented guard play to pair alongside, the Devils have become quite the Swiss Army Knife.
Best Non-Conference Win Yet?
UNLV is expected to be the top threat in the Mountain West this season. Arizona State walked into their house and took them down.
Molly Miller is now 18-0 in the non-conference portion of her schedules at Arizona State.
2025:
vs. Coppin
State
vs. Eastern
Wash.
at San Diego
at Santa Clara
vs. UNLV
vs. Utah Tech
vs. Little Rock
vs. Southeast Mo. St.
vs. McNeese St.
vs. San
Francisco
at Penn State
at Oregon State
at Gonzaga
2026:
vs. Jackson State
vs. Northern Arizona
at UNLV
ASU's biggest win since?....most likely their road trip to Gonzaga to cap off non-conference play last season, winning in Washington vs. a team that would make the NCAA Tournament months later.
Other contenders include at Oregon State, at Penn State and UNLV's last visit to Tempe.
Sitting at 3-0, ASU will have a chance at some more quality victories, taking on power-five opponents such as Penn State and Wake Forest before another meeting with Gonzaga. This time, at Desert Financial Arena.
First, ASU will prepare to host the Big Ten's Penn State Nittany Lions. Nov. 15 at 2:00 PM MST.
Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.