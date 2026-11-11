Biggest Non-Conference Win Yet? Molly Miller, Sun Devils Earn Road Win vs. Conference Favorite in Las Vegas

Winnin' in Sin City.

Three different Sun Devils reached double figures in points for Arizona State's trip to Las Vegas, taking down Mountain West preseason favorite UNLV, 65-58.

Here's everything you need to know from the Vegas' strip:

Madison Morson Hits Blackjack

After locking down a highly-rated transfer class, full of talented guards, all eyes have been on names like Rashunda Jones and Ruby Whitehorn.

Madison Morson has entered the conversation.

Morson, a transfer from Central Michigan, was the star in Vegas on Tuesday night, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Entering Tuesday, Morson saw time in just one contest: Northern Arizona. The guard contributed nine points in the runaway in-state win.

However, the road trip up north was her official welcome party to ASU. She led all scorers in the contest and led the Devils from the three-point line, finishing two-for-five.

One of those shots from downtown included a big-time three with under two minutes left in a close contest. ASU held the game early before a 22-16 third quarter in favor of the Rebels. Morson helped ASU respond with a 17-12 final frame.

Runnin' The Table

Elsewhere on the stat sheet, some familar names continued to do work for ASU.

F Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens combined for 19 points, with Brackens contributing nine rebounds. They aided ASU's win in the rebound battle, 44-35.

It also helps when you have a guard bring down 10 rebounds in a double-double effort. Ruby Whitehorn did exactly that, writing the book on how Molly Miller wants her teams to play.

ASU's presence in the paint was a strong suit last season. Now, with talented guard play to pair alongside, the Devils have become quite the Swiss Army Knife.

Best Non-Conference Win Yet?

UNLV is expected to be the top threat in the Mountain West this season. Arizona State walked into their house and took them down.

Molly Miller is now 18-0 in the non-conference portion of her schedules at Arizona State.

2025:

vs. Coppin

State

vs. Eastern

Wash.



at San Diego



at Santa Clara



vs. UNLV



vs. Utah Tech



vs. Little Rock



vs. Southeast Mo. St.



vs. McNeese St.

vs. San

Francisco

at Penn State



at Oregon State

at Gonzaga

2026:

vs. Jackson State

vs. Northern Arizona

at UNLV

ASU's biggest win since?....most likely their road trip to Gonzaga to cap off non-conference play last season, winning in Washington vs. a team that would make the NCAA Tournament months later.

Other contenders include at Oregon State, at Penn State and UNLV's last visit to Tempe.

Sitting at 3-0, ASU will have a chance at some more quality victories, taking on power-five opponents such as Penn State and Wake Forest before another meeting with Gonzaga. This time, at Desert Financial Arena.

First, ASU will prepare to host the Big Ten's Penn State Nittany Lions. Nov. 15 at 2:00 PM MST.