Man Utd Send Warning to Premier League Rivals With ‘$47 Million Ederson Deal’

Manchester United have struck a deal with Atalanta to make 26-year-old midfielder, Éderson, their first reinforcement ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the better part of a year now, with United keen on addressing the central midfield area, making it their priority this summer.

According to The Athletic, United will land Éderson for a $47 million (£35 million, €40.5million) fixed fee, plus $5 million in (£4 million, €4.5 million) in potential add-ons.

The deal is expected to be completed in early July once the player undergoes a medical before putting pen to paper on a contract valid until 2030, with an option to extend it by a further year.

With Casemiro leaving the club this summer, United wasted no time and quickly secured his replacement, making Éderson the first signing of the Michael Carrick era at Old Trafford.

How Éderson Fits at Man Utd

Éderson has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League. | Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

On the surface, Éderson could easily slot in next to Kobbie Mainoo in the base of United’s midfield, taking over for his departing countryman, Casemiro.

He accumulated 180 appearances for Atalanta since he arrived in 2022, blossoming into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in all of Serie A. Still, Éderson is at his best anchoring the midfield, winning duels, recovering possession and helping other more creative players operate with extra freedom—sounds like Casemiro already.

His profile is one United lacked even with Casemiro on the team, especially needing quality depth entering a season where the Red Devils will return to the Champions League following a term where they didn’t play European soccer.

Other midfield signings are expected to be coming down the line, with Adam Wharton rising as one of United’s top targets.

Still, the club’s longstanding interest in Éderson has finally materialized into his arrival for what’s unquestionably a bargain price given his quality. His Atalanta contract expiring in the summer of 2027 helped facilitate the move.

Although more signings could be coming, Éderson immediately raises the Red Devils’ level, and he has the quality to live up to the standard set by his Brazilian predecessor.

What’s Next For Man Utd

There’s high expectations for Man Utd in Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Finding a Casemiro replacement was United’s main priority entering the summer. With that item ticked off the check-list, the Red Devils can now turn their attentions to other areas in need of reinforcement.

Wharton is an ambitious target that would further raise the competitive floor of their midfield, especially with Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte likely exiting the club this summer.

Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu have primarily operated as United’s left wingers under Carrick, but it’s neither's natural position, and that could be an area that benefits from a strong acquisition. PSG’s Bradley Barcola could be available for a hefty fee. If United opt for a cheaper alternative, disgruntled AC Milan winger Rafael Leão could be available for below his market value. Reintegrating Marcus Rashford is another option, with his return to the club looking increasingly likely.

Left back is another position in need of addressing. Luke Shaw is aging and although he enjoyed a healthy 2025–26, he’s been injury prone in the past, and Tyrell Malacia could be heading toward the exit door. Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall has emerged as an attractive alternative. If the Red Devils want to spend big in other areas or are beaten in the Hall sweepstakes, West Ham United left back, El Hadji Malick Diouf, could be a wise pivot considering he could be part of the mass exodus from the recently-relegated side.

Regardless of which direction the Red Devils decide to follow, their summer business is only getting started with Éderson’s signing. More reinforcements are on the way as the club looks to build from a strong end of 2025–26 and aim to challenge for major silverware in Carrick’s first full season at the helm.

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