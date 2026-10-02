Former NBA Coach Mike D'Antoni: ASU Alum James Harden "Still One of the Best Players in the League"

"Superstars, when they just slip a little bit, people think, 'Oh, well, he's done,'" former NBA coach Mike D'Antoni said. "No, he isn't. James (Harden) is still one of the best players in the league."

It has been over six years since ASU alum James Harden played under Mike D'Antoni, a coach with over 30 years of experience and multiple NBA stops. However, D'Antoni praises the former league M.V.P.

D'Antoni spoke with Kyle Odegard of Action Network about the former Sun Devil. Here is what he had to say:

The Sun Devil Still Has It

It has been an interesting ride for James Harden since he won the NBA M.V.P. award for the 2017-2018 season with the Houston Rockets, under D'Antoni.

Harden has since made stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles (Clippers) and now Cleveland.

When the Cavaliers were knocked out by the eventual champion New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, a lot of the blame from fans and media was directed towards Harden, stating that his time as a star may be up.

D'Antoni does not see it that way.

"He will always figure it out, because the guy is one of the most intelligent players I've coached," D'Antoni said. "Even though he's maybe not as proficient as in his best days, he's still really, really good. I think people lose sight of that."

Turning 37 this past August, Harden still averaged 20.5 points for Cleveland in the 2025-2026 season.

Over the summer, Harden signed a three-year, $97 million contract with the Cavaliers, likely finishing his Hall of Fame career in Ohio.

It All Started in Tempe

Before his days as an NBA all-star, Harden burst onto the scene with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2007.

In his two seasons in Tempe, Harden was a 2x PAC-10 All-Conference Selection. He made the PAC All-Freshman team in 2007, going on to be the conference's Player of the Year in 2008.

Leaving school after his sophomore season was a tough decision, but the right one, going on to be the third overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I want to emphasize that leaving Arizona State is not an easy decision," Harden told the media in 2009. "These last two years, I've had a lot of ups and a lot of excitement as far as winning and playing in big games with this group of guys that I came in with. This is a great program and a great city. It's hard to leave."

Returning To Tempe

While the former ASU guard is sure to be Hall of Fame bound, he has not gone too "Hollywood" in terms of visiting his alma mater.

In Fall 2025, Harden made an appearance at an ASU vs. TCU football game at Mountain America Stadium, sporting a black Sun Devil football jersey for the blackout theme.

In the winter, he came back and sat courtside at an ASU men's basketball game, sitting with ASU receiver Jordyn Tyson, just months before he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Harden has not just given back to Arizona State with his appearances, but also with his wallet. He got involved in ASU's NIL Collective in 2025.

"Kids want to be compensated for their play and their work... If NIL is the problem, then I can help with that." Harden told Front Office Sports.

Harden and the Cavaliers will open their season on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers.