What to Know About Arizona State's Injury Report, Depth Chart Vs. Baylor
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The end zones are being repainted, the media guides are being printed and the injury reports/depth charts have been released: it's almost football time in Tempe once again.
Before Arizona State and Baylor take the field on Saturday night, here is everything you need to know about the Sun Devil injury report and depth chart:
Assessing the Skill Positions
There were no major changes to the ASU offense on the latest depth chart, but for a unit that is still trying to find its footing, there were things of note.
With the absence of Khamari Anderson due to a season-ending injury, transfer tight end Anthony Miller has slid into his top spot alongside A.J. Ia.
It is no surprise that Ia's workload will increase with Anderson out, but the decision between Miller and James Giggey taking up Anderson's blocking duties remains. For Week 5, Miller will be the answer.
Regarding the receivers, Omarion Miller remains the "F" receiver, AKA the slot option. ASU HC Kenny Dillingham talked about getting the Colorado transfer more looks and more involvement downfield. It looks like his plan will not include Miller moving into the Z position or any other alignment move.
Injury Report Diagnosis: Where Does RB Grayson Rigdon Fit?
Here are the seven Sun Devils listed on the 9/30 Injury Report:
OUT:
TE #15 Khamari Anderson
DB #24 Jalen Williams
OL #50 Marques Uini
OL #64 Wade Helton
OL #69 Brent Helton
PROBABLE:
RB #21 Grayson Rigdon
OL #52 Manamo'ui Muti
No major surprises on the injury report, but the status of Grayson Rigdon does raise eyebrows.
ASU's run game has struggled through three games, an unusual sight for a Shaun Aguano running back room. ASU is averaging 4.64 yards per carry, including just 3.80 yards per carry in second halves.
On 43 rushes against Kansas, the Sun Devils racked up only 133 yards. That's just 3.09 yards per carry.
It's the lowest yard per carry average on 40 carries or more for the Sun Devils in 26 games, dating back to early 2024.
If Rigdon is not available, that will hurt ASU more in the passing game than the run game, showing his talent through the air with two grabs for 110 receiving yards.
It will be up to top tailbacks Kyson Brown and Marquis Gillis, but could Dillingham and Co. open up the depth chart to try and find a spark on the ground?
If Rigdon can't be that spark, a prime target could be Jason Brown Jr., who delivered in a small sample size in 2025, accumulating 151 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries.
The Special Teams Outlook
In the return game, Jalen Moss remains the top option on punts, with Cory Butler Jr. still recovering from his muffed punt against Texas A&M.
Butler Jr. is the second option on both punt and kick return, with KR1 duties belonging to Jared Hamilton.
Hamilton scored a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against Kansas two weeks ago, showing off his playmaking ability in the role.
There have been noteworthy plays on special teams in just about every game for ASU. A muffed punt in Texas, an allowed punt return touchdown in London and Hamilton's big score later in the same contest.
Will special teams handle business and have a steady day against Baylor? Or will another momentum shift occur, with more depth chart shifts to come?
Devil Details:
Who: Arizona State vs. Baylor
When: Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. AZ, 10:30 p.m. EST
Where: Mountain America Stadium (53,599) in Tempe, Arizona
TV/Streaming: ESPN
The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline.
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Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.