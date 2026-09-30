Predicting the 2026–27 NBA Award Winners: MVP, Rookie of the Year and More

With the NBA’s annual media day now in the rearview , it’s finally time to get back to basketball. Training camps officially opened Tuesday, and the first preseason game of the season will be played Saturday in Québec City.

So, before the real hoops begin, your friendly Sports Illustrated team of writers will continue to put our predictions for the 2026–27 season in ink. On the list today: Award winners. Before you begin reading, catch up on the rest of our season predictions series:

Jump to an award:

Most Valuable Player

Let it be known that Wemby is SI’s consensus pick to win MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs. Wemby, dominant defensively and rapidly developing offensively, will collect the first of what is sure to be several MVP awards. He will get a challenge from Luka Dončić, officially the face of the Lakers, while Nikola Jokić will stuff the stat sheet with absurd numbers. Still, it’s Wemby’s world.

Liam McKeone: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs. You can make strong cases for the other names expected to be in the MVP conversation, and even throw out a few sleepers without getting too much pushback … but Wemby is the favorite. Nobody is more impactful on a possession-by-possession basis when taking into account both ends of the floor. He’s the best defender in the NBA, bar none, and could very well average close to 30 points per game this season. Tough to bet against that. Luka could make it a conversation if he puts up stupidly high scoring numbers with the Lakers, but even then, I don’t anticipate this race being all that close.

Blake Silverman: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs. I think it’s Wemby’s time. He was the Rookie of the Year three years ago, Defensive Player of the Year last season and, now, he feels bound for his maiden MVP award. If he can increase his scoring even slightly from the 25 points per game he averaged last year and the Spurs are at the top of the Western Conference, it should be his trophy to lose.

Also receiving votes: Luka Dončić (Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Rookie of the Year

The Grizzlies selected Boozer with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies. Boozer’s NBA-ready skills—size, playmaking, three-point shooting— will earn him heavy early minutes with rebuilding Memphis . Same with the uber-athletic Caleb Wilson, a budding two-way star, while AJ Dybantsa’s role will increase steadily throughout an intriguing year in Washington.

Liam McKeone: Caleb Wilson, Bulls. Wilson’s hype train is already way out of control thanks to an electric Summer League showing and I doubt it’ll slow down when the season begins. A combination of box office athleticism, a nose for highlights and a big market starving for a basketball star will overshadow the flaws that prevented Wilson from going in the top three of this heralded draft class. Brandon Ingram’s injury in Los Angeles opens the door for Clippers rookie Keaton Wagler to garner some votes, though.

Blake Silverman: Darryn Peterson, Jazz. The question with Peterson is how ready he is for the next level. It was an odd season at Kansas, but he has true upside to develop into a top-five scorer. If the Jazz take a step forward as expected and Peterson’s scoring aids in that, he could jump to the front of the rookie group. Kon Knueppel lost out on ROY to Cooper Flagg last year, which dampens the “good rookie on a fringe playoff team” case, but Peterson has more star power compared to Charlotte’s sharpshooter.

Also receiving votes: AJ Dybantsa (Wizards), Keaton Wagler (Clippers)

Defensive Player of the Year

Ausar Thompson finished third in DPOY voting last season behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs. Wembanyana, the NBA’s first unanimous DPOY winner last season , will be collecting these trophies for the foreseeable future. Amen Thompson will be more menacing defensively with Fred VanVleet back to run the offense while Chet Holmgren will again anchor one of the NBA’s top defenses.

Liam McKeone: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs. Wembanyama will yet again anchor one of the NBA’s top defenses in San Antonio as a generational rim protector. The only question is whether he can become the first player since Dikembe Mutombo to average four blocks per game. Nobody has a prayer of stealing this award from the Spurs’ star. But Scottie Barnes should earn an appearance somewhere on the ballot as the presence of another elite defender will allow him to run rampant in Toronto.

NBA Championship Power Rankings: Where Does Your Favorite Team Stack Up?

Blake Silverman: Ausar Thompson, Pistons. Only three players in NBA history have won DPOY and MVP in the same season: Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo. There’s a strong chance that Wemby becomes the fourth, but maybe not this season. His numbers and overall presence are absurd. But if it’s not Wemby, I like Ausar. He’s the best perimeter defender in the league and was the engine of Detroit’s elite defense last year. He was incredible in the playoffs, too, with 3.8 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game in 14 contests.

Also receiving votes: Amen Thompson (Rockets), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

Coach of the Year

The Magic hired Sean Sweeney in May after parting ways with Jamahl Mosley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Sean Sweeney, Magic. Sweeney, a task master who earned rave reviews in San Antonio, takes over one of the NBA’s chronic underachievers in the Magic, a team that should compete for a top-four seed. Will Hardy finally has the talent to win in Utah while Rick Carlisle’s coaching versatility will be on display … again.

Liam McKeone: Nick Nurse, 76ers. I like Hardy through the “bad team that turned it around in one season” archetype, but it’s almost too predictable with the expectations Utah has entering the season. Mitch Johnson should also get a vote if my prediction that the Spurs lead the NBA in wins becomes reality. But overall I think Nurse will earn his second trophy. The 76ers’ roster is both obviously loaded and obviously ill-fitting , so if they coalesce, Nurse’s fingerprints should be all over it. A 50-win campaign in Philadelphia will get him consideration; the admiration garnered from juggling that many egos, awkward schematic fits and load management absences will get him the win.

Blake Silverman: Darko Rajaković, Raptors. There’s a chance the Raptors are absolutely awesome as they added Kawhi Leonard as their lead scorer instead of Brandon Ingram. Rajaković took over in Toronto in 2023 and posted his first winning record last season as his team went 46–36 and pushed the Cavaliers to seven games as the No. 6 seed in the East. If the Raptors win a lot of games and end up near the top of a loaded conference, he has a legitimate shot at COY honors.

Also receiving votes: Will Hardy (Jazz), Rick Carlisle (Pacers), Mitch Johnson (Spurs)

Sixth Man of the Year

Harper averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 assists per game as a rookie. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Dylan Harper, Spurs. The post All-Star break leap Harper took last season—56.6% shooting from the floor, 47.9% from three—was no fluke. The only question is how long the Spurs can keep him out of the starting lineup. Alex Caruso will continue to be a reliable two-way threat while Reed Sheppard will shine off Houston’s bench.

Liam McKeone: Alex Caruso, Thunder. Caruso’s incredible playoff run last spring lays the groundwork for the highly-respected, gritty guard to earn some hardware. The departure of Lu Dort means Caruso’s defensive talent will be that much more pronounced. Ajay Mitchell’s emergence means he’ll probably wind up Mark Daigneault’s first choice to enter the starting lineup if injuries strike, ensuring Caruso won’t be in danger of disqualification due to the number of games started. As long as he brings his signature brand of disruptive defense that can completely change momentum at a moment’s notice, Caruso will have a great chance to win as the best bench contributor to one of the NBA’s top teams.

Blake Silverman: Ajay Mitchell, Thunder. Which member of the Thunder will step up after their salary-shedding summer? Like Liam pointed out, Mitchell could get boxed out if he enters the starting lineup due to injuries. If Jalen Williams remains healthy, though, Mitchell is my guy. If things go right, he could even make an All-Star team sooner than later, which says something about how deep the Thunder still are. Mitchell was incredible in the playoffs until he was sidelined due to injury, and as things stand, he’s one of the best reserves in the league.

Also receiving votes: Reed Sheppard (Rockets), Anfernee Simons (76ers)

Most Improved Player

Payton Pritchard is no stranger to some NBA hardware, as he was named the 2024–25 Sixth Man of the Year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Mannix: Kel’el Ware, Bucks. Ware, a 7-footer who shot 39.5% from three in his second season, will get plenty of opportunities to swell his stats in Milwaukee. Similarly, Aaron Wiggins will shine in an enhanced role in Atlanta while Cason Wallace gets his shot taking over for Lu Dort in Oklahoma City.

Liam McKeone: Payton Pritchard, Celtics. Pritchard is already respected as a former 6MOY winner but I think he’s in for a big jump in responsibility after the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown. The sweet-shooting point guard showed off greatly improved paint skills last season as he increased his scoring output for the third consecutive season, getting up to 17 points per game with efficiency in the zip code of 50/40/90 territory. It’s not unrealistic to believe Pritchard can make the leap from good player to fringe All-Star who averages 20 points per game next year with increased opportunity, which often makes for a very popular MIP candidate. Particularly if he keeps scorching the nets and has a few big scoring nights should Paul George or Jayson Tatum miss time.

Blake Silverman: Davion Mitchell, Heat. The Heat could use a point guard, but for now it’s Mitchell. He took a step forward last year as a passer and he should get more shots this season even with Giannis in the mix. He’s an elite defender, too, which should help his case. He’s a solid three-point shooter and should get more clean looks with all the attention on Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Most importantly, he needs to connect Miami’s offense. He scored 9.3 points per game last season on efficient numbers, which gives him plenty of room to take a leap as a scorer.

Also receiving votes: Aaron Wiggins (Hawks), Cason Wallace (Thunder), Ausar Thompson (Pistons)

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.