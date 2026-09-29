"We're In Lockstep With Sun Devil Nation" ASU MBB Coaches, Players Ready For New Era

"We didn't get a spring, so all we could do was take care of the summer."

ASU men's basketball associate head coach Rick Croy was blunt about the process of piecing together Randy Bennett's first Sun Devil team since Bennett took the job in late March.

But after a chaotic spring, the Sun Devils got to work in the summer. Now in the fall, they are counting down the days til hitting the hardwood.

Here are the main takeaways from ASU's post-practice media availability (9/28).

Sun Devils, From Scratch

With a brand new coaching staff and a boatload of transfer talent now calling Tempe home, ASU's focus turned from acquiring pieces to bringing them together.

"The first thing we tried to do was lay a foundation with a good summer. We didn't have a spring, so all we could do was take care of the summer," Croy said. "Guys came in, we onboarded them, and they got to know ASU and each other. We built a good foundation, gave them a little bit of a break, and then it was time for segment two, which was fall conditioning. The guys really did a good job. They busted it hard in conditioning. We made a lot of good progress, and here we are. Now we're in full practice, full go."

The smooth transition may be thanks to ASU's experienced roster, with the seasoned players already stepping up as leaders.

ASU's influx of talent from Saint Mary's also helps the program, as Croy made the jump with Bennett.

"We really enjoy competing together," Croy said. "Everyone's in for the challenge. Not only the challenge of the Big 12, but the challenge of putting together a roster the way that we did and then attacking it with these guys and making it show up in real time."

Dillan Shaw, an incoming sophomore from Saint Mary's, has helped on the court, showing the newcomers to Bennett's system the ropes.

"Everyone wants to learn, everyone wants to get better, everyone wants to play," Shaw said. "We are all in (under Bennett). We are all striving for the same goal."

"We're pleased with how it came together. Having Paulius (Murauskas) and Dillan (Shaw) come over was key," Croy said. "But our vets, from Emmanuel (Innocenti) to the guys who have experience, have really been key with their leadership."

Building Bennett's Brand of Basketball

In 25 seasons at Saint Mary's College, Randy Bennett built a specific vision on the basketball court: size, hard-nosed defense, methodical ball movement and spacing.

Can it be recreated in the desert? Yes, but it may take some time.

"We're getting there. We're kind of building continuity every day, and he's (Bennett) been one of the very best at building continuity every year," Croy said. "So we realize it's a day-by-day process, but our guys have bought into that."

The early returns have been positive, however, starting with good ole Maroon-Gold scrimmages in the ASU Weatherup Center.

"In practice, Maroon, they were pretty good defensively," Croy said. "It was tough for Gold, but now Gold comes in, and Coach (Bennett) moves the pieces around here and there, but it's a much better fight in practice every day. Iron sharpens iron, and the guys have done a good job of that, going toe-to-toe, scrapping, and really being physical."

Big 12, Big Expectations

Making the jump to ASU is more than just adjusting to Arizona heat and finding some maroon and gold to wear.

Outside of Marcus Vaughns, who played in the SEC for LSU, all of ASU's incoming transfers come in from non-power conference programs.

Not only will there be learning via new coaches, new teammates and a new system, but also through being in a new conference.

"In this conference, you have to do what Coach (Bennett's) teams have done well over the years: you have to get a shot," Croy said. " There are a lot of teams in this conference that try to overwhelm you, and we're still learning. We're going to be learning every step of the way, and we're not even there yet.

ASU finished 7-11 in the Big 12 in 2025. They have not had a winning record in conference play since 2022-2023, back in the PAC-12.

According to Shaw, the upstart Sun Devils are shooting for more than just above .500.

"We all want to win. That's our main goal here. We all want to compete for a Big 12 championship," Shaw said. "That's our goal. Everyone comes in with the same mindset. Everyone's here striving to get better and to win. So that's just the easy mindset for all of us to work toward."

Shaw, Croy and the rest of the new Sun Devils will hit the court on Oct. 25 for an exhibition against New Mexico, opening their regular season on Nov. 2 at home against East Tennessee State.

"They (the fans) should be excited because our guys are excited," Croy said. "They can feel the energy, and they want to reward this fan base with tremendous effort and consistency. So we're in lockstep with Sun Devil Nation, and we're looking forward to getting after it."