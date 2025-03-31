How to watch, stream Arizona State vs. Nebraska in College Basketball Crown: TV channel, predictions
Believe it or not, Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils are still playing basketball.
Despite finishing 13-19 and in second-to-last place in the Big 12, the Sun Devils accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas. The tournament tips off on Monday with Arizona State facing Nebraska (17-14) at 5:30 p.m. PT/MST.
After losing Joson Sanon and Brandon Gardner to the transfer portal last week, Hurley's already thin rotation got even smaller. Freshman Jayden Quaintance is still out with a knee injury, which leaves Hurley with five rotation players, plus freshman Trevor Best who enrolled at ASU in December.
The College Basketball Crown (CBC) is a new alternative postseason tournament for teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament. The first two rounds of the tournament will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the semifinals and finals will be played at T-Mobile Arena just down the street. All games will be televised on FOX or FS1.
Three Big 12 teams are in the tournament: Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. If the Sun Devils beat Nebraska they'll play the winner of Georgetown vs. Washington State on Wednesday.
Here's the full first-round CBC schedule:
Monday, March 31
(All times PT/MST)
Utah vs. Butler, 12 p.m.
George Washington vs. Boise State, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Washington State, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 1
DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Oregon State vs. Central Florida, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Villanova, 5:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. Southern California, 8 p.m.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's first-round CBC game vs. Nebraska on Monday:
Arizona State vs. Nebraska TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State vs. Nebraska in the 2025 College Basketball Crown
When: 5:30 p.m. PT/MST | Monday, March 31
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV Channel: FS1
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on FOXsports.com, or through Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Betting Odds: Nebraska is favored by 5.5 points
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 38.5% chance to win
Our Prediction: Nebraska 79, Arizona State 69
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)