Live updates, score: Duke vs. Arizona State basketball exhibition game
Bobby Hurley set up a challenging nonconference schedule for his rebuilt Arizona State basketball team. And it starts Sunday night in Durham, North Carolina.
ASU's charity exhibition game at No. 7 Duke doesn't count in the record books, but it will give Hurley and Sun Devils fans an early look at the talent and depth on the 2024-25 ASU squad.
With five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon leading the way, Hurley has completely reshaped ASU's roster. Redshirt senior guard Adam Miller is the only returning starter - and one of just five returning players.
Duke is led by Cooper Flagg, the top 2024 high school recruit in the country. Flagg headlines a Blue Devils team that returns two starters from last season's Elite Eight team - guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster. They join four transfer portal additions and a six-player 2024 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Quaintance and Flagg, both 17, are the two youngest college basketball players in the country. Flagg won't turn 18 until December and Quaintance won't turn 18 until July. In fact, Quaintance is so young he won't be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026. Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Follow along as we bring you live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from the Duke-Arizona State charity exhibition game in Durham, North Carolina. The game is being televised on the ACC Network.
First Half Updates
Duke 21, Arizona State 10: 7:53 left: The Sun Devils are now 3-for-17 from the field. Jayden Quaintance has two of their three buckets, including a ridiculous spin move and tomahawk jam.
Duke 18, Arizona State 8, 11:05 left: The Sun Devils are ice cold from the field (2-for-12) and already have six turnovers. This definitely looks like an exhibition game so far. Jayden Quaintance is only 1-for-5 from the field but he has 3 rebounds and a big block.
Duke 10, Arizona State 4, 15:59 left: Cooper Flagg has four points as the Blue Devils are out to an early lead. The Sun Devils are struggling to get good looks against Duke's smothering man-to-man defense.
The game officially tipped off at 4:03 p.m. MST.
ASU starting lineup: Hurley goes with a starting five of Alston Mason, Adam Miller, BJ Freeman, Jayden Quaintance and Shawn Phillips.
Pregame Updates
Pretty cool moment watching Bobby Hurley being introduced at Cameron Indoor:
The Sun Devils are warming up and the Cameron Crazies are in the building.