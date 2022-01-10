Sun Devils Prepare for Basketball Restart

After another slate of games were impacted by COVID, Arizona State prepares for a return to the hardwood.

It's been awhile, Arizona State fans.

The Sun Devils haven't played a game since a loss to Cal on Jan. 2, with their prior game before that coming on a loss to San Francisco on Dec. 19.

Two basketball games in a span of nearly a month is no recipe for success, especially for a Sun Devils squad that had just begun to turn the corner in their play after putting together a three-game winning streak that involved victories over Creighton, Oregon and GCU.

Arizona State has seen their last five-of-six games either cancelled or postponed, stalling all progress the Sun Devils had made on the court.

COVID has played a large role in the postponements, as games against UCLA, USC and Arizona were pushed back due to the virus, most recently making its rounds within ASU's program.

However, the Sun Devils look to get back to business this week with two games on deck at Desert Financial Arena.

Arizona State Prepares for Basketball Restart

The first of two matchups scheduled at home comes on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 pm Arizona time against Utah. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Sun Devils a 71.8% chance to defeat the Utes, who have lost their last four games.

Utah's schedule gets no easier following their stay in Tempe, as they take on No. 8 Arizona, No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 USC in their three games after.

On Saturday, the Sun Devils play host to Colorado, who play Arizona just two days prior to traveling to Tempe. The 11-3 Buffaloes are currently second in the Pac-12 standings, but have seen four of their games either canceled or postponed earlier this season.

Arizona State has a few questions to answer, mostly surrounding the health of forward Marcus Bagley, who hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to a knee injury. How will the team fare with Bagley back in the lineup? When exactly should we expect him back?

Although the Sun Devils have showed signs of righting the ship, ASU has yet to truly prove to be a viable threat come Pac-12 tournament time.

Arizona State looks to utilize their upcoming schedule in order to get the train back on its tracks and moving forward to where they were heading prior to the stop in play.