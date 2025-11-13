Moe Odum Gets Real on Arizona State's Underdog Status
TEMPE -- It's no secret that the 2025-26 Arizona State basketball team was going to have their work cut out for them following a 13-20 output in the previous campaign that resulted in a mass exodus of the roster.
Head coach Bobby Hurley was forced to re-calibrate following the moves - putting an emphasis on perimeter shooting ability, experience, and versatility with the roster building.
The unknown factor when it came to players from overseas and mid-major transfers resulted in the Sun Devils being picked to finish last in the Big 12 this season, but this status simply doesn't phase this team - including starting PG Moe Odum.
Odum was asked about whether Arizona State is embracing the "underdog" mantra or not following a 2-0 start to the campaign - he believes that the team is unified in belief of each other.
"No, not really. I say underdog because, you know, nobody knows what we about. So that's why I'm kind of outside looking in. We're the underdogs, but in the locker room, we're not looking we're not looking at each other's underdogs. We're looking at each other as we're basketball players. They're basketball players. We bleed. They bleed. We win. They win. So it's that simple."
Arizona State's first two games were decisive victories over Southern Utah and Utah Tech, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs bring a test to Tempe that hasn't been encountered since Texas Tech in early March of last season.
Arizona State on SI explores key pieces of the matchup below - and why Arizona State fans should feel optimistic.
What To Look Forward to in Gonzaga Matchup
- Graham Ike and Massamba Diop will be battling down low on a frequent basis. The pair of talented bigs have displayed guard-like skills in the early stages of the season and will be focal points of each team's offense.
- Adam Miller is returning to Tempe as a member of the Bulldogs after spending two seasons at Arizona State.
- The guard trio of Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Bryce Ford has potential to match Gonzaga's backcourt, as all three have had moments of brilliance to this point.
- Allen Mukeba is a player to watch in this contest, as his physical profile is likely a better match for the starting unit that Gonzaga head coach Mark Few typically runs out with. It will be fascinating to see how F Santiago Trouet is utilized as well - given the San Diego transfer's slight frame.
