Bobby Hurley Previews Gonzaga Matchup
TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley spoke to media on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the Sun Devils' first major test of the season against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night.
Gonzaga Star Graham Ike is Immense Challenge
Ike put up a 20-point, 10-rebound performance on Tuesday in a decisive victory over Creighton - this also marked Ike's crossing of the 2,000 career point mark.
Hurley undoubtedly recognizes the statement Ike made on Tuesday, and the challenge he will pose to the Sun Devils on Friday.
"In the game last night, he made a statement, you know, right away, hit a couple threes, which we haven't seen a lot of, so that's obviously a new dimension to this game that he's worked on."
ASU center Massamba Diop and forward Allen Mukeba will have their hands full with a forceful Gonzaga backcourt.
Hurley Previews Gonzaga's Biggest Strength
"But they're just like, they really, they run the floor, so well, the big guys, they really, they're gonna try and duck in. They do a lot of high-low and they understand angles and positioning very well. So in practice, it's like, Hey, man, you can't let your guard down in post defense. Like, if you let these guys, if you sit behind them in a post, it's lights out. So we've been trying to remind our our front court guys, they can't rest the post defense at all, and you got to try and win that battle early and do your work early."
Gonzaga once again has a high-powered offense that is driven by a roster that runs the floor well, possesses an advanced basketball IQ, and can balance the inside-outside game to a perfection. The Arizona State defense will undoubtedly be tested and cannot have lapses on Friday like they did at points of the first two games.
Hurley Discusses Adam Miller's Return
Miller is set to return to Tempe for the first time since his final home game for ASU in March, as he transferred to Gonzaga for his final season of college eligibility.
Hurley was honest about the change being one that he has to get used to.
"It's gonna be a little weird, you know, seeing him in a different jersey, and having coached him for a couple of years. But you know, he gave the program everything he had Adam, and never cheated us of anything, and always rooting for him, obviously, for this year. You know, outside of, you know this competition, but you know he's a really good player. I think he, you know, he fits their team and their personnel very well. And you know he's, he's a good piece in their puzzle, for sure."
Miller has been a great fit in Spokane, averaging 10.7 PPG in two starts out of the first three games. He has not been a ball stopper and has continued to improve every single season at the collegiate level.
Arizona State-Gonzaga is set to tip-off at 9 P.M. MST on Friday night and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
