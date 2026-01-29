Arizona State Coaches Talk About 2026 Season Ahead of Opener

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program is in pursuit of an elusive trip to the College World Series in 2026 - which would be the first time since 2010 if that reality is realized.

The Sun Devils are coming off of their most fruitful season of the Willie Bloomquist era, as the 2025 team finished 36-24, which included a win in the Los Angeles regional over Cal-State Fullerton.

Now, the 2026 campaign is quickly approaching, with Bloomquist and other coaches having spoke with media on Wednesday to discuss numerous topics assocatied with the season to come.

ASU head coach Willie Bloomquist talks with the umpires prior to a game against Oregon State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on April 21, 2023. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bloomquist Ready for New Season

Bloomquist opened up his media availability by discussing the excitement that the team is collectively holding ahead of the season opener on February 13 against Omaha at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

"Yeah, there's, we're ready to get going. we're ready to play against a different team. i think these guys are getting getting anxious and tired of playing against each other. we still got some work to do figuring a few things out and tighten a few things up. But nonetheless, we're anxious to get going."

While hopes are high for the 2026 Sun Devils, there are still questions surrounding the program's ability to develop pitchers at the moment - as indicated by the collective staff posting an earned run average north of 5 last season.

Transfer Alex Overbay hopes to lead the charge of improvement from the pitching department in 2026, although it seems as if things are still being ironed out.

New Slugger Praised by Coach

Dean Togio is one of the headlining stars of the 2026 Arizona State squad, as the transfer from UNLV was named as Co-Mountain West player of the year in 2025 in his first season at the NCAA level.

ASU hitting coach Jason Ellison spoke about what makes Togio different compared to other key hitters in the lineup - particularly from a personality perspective.

"Experience is a big part of that. I mean, he's kind of been through the grinder, played at a lot of levels. Have had success, great, great teammate. He's fun, keeps it kind of light, which is nice, but he knows who he is, and he knows what kind of what adjustments need to be made."

Togio hit 18 home runs, 72 RBI's, and walked 20 times - as well as spending time at all three outfield spots and first base. The work will be cut out for the Sun Devil lineup this season, as standouts such as Isaiah Jackson, Kyle Walker, and others are now off to professional careers.

