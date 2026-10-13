Arizona State Men's Basketball Television Schedule Revealed, Multiple Prime Time Slots

On Tuesday, Arizona State men's basketball revealed its TV schedule for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Here's how Randy Bennett's first season in Tempe will look like on the big screen:

Nov. 2 vs East Tennessee State: ESPN+

Nov. 6 vs Northern Colorado: ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs Hofstra: ESPN+

Nov. 13 vs UL Monroe: ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs Oakland: ESPN+

Nov. 25 vs LSU: CBS Sports Network

Nov. 26 vs South Carolina: CBS Sports Network

Nov. 30 vs Montana: ESPN+

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma: ESPN U

Dec. 8 vs Mercer: ESPN+

Dec. 14 at Oregon State: TBD

Dec. 20 vs San Diego: ESPN+

Dec. 23 vs Idaho: ESPN+

Dec. 29 vs Southern Illinois: ESPN+

Jan. 2 vs BYU: ESPN 2

Jan. 5 at TCU: CBS Sports Network

Jan. 9 vs UCF: ESPN+

Jan. 12 at Texas Tech: Fox Sports 1

Jan. 16 at Arizona: ESPN/ESPN 2

Jan. 19 vs Kansas State: CBS Sports Network

Jan. 23 vs Houston: ESPN/ESPN 2/ESPN U

Jan. 27 at West Virginia: Fox Sports 1

Jan. 30 at Cincinnati: Peacock

Feb. 6 vs TCU: CBS Sports Network

Feb. 9 at Kansas: Peacock

Feb. 13 vs Arizona: FOX

Feb. 16 at Kansas State: CBS Sports Network

Feb. 19 vs Iowa State: Fox Sports 1

Feb. 23 vs Utah: ESPN 2

Feb. 27 at Colorado: TNT

Mar. 2 vs Baylor: Fox Sports One

Mar. 6 at Oklahoma State: Peacock

Here are the main takeaways from the Tempe TV Guide:

Making It Big Time

ASU made it on ESPN's main channel four times in 2025, but outside of neutral-site tournaments and the Big 12 tournament, they were showcased on the worldwide leader's main source just once. (vs. Houston)

For the 2026-2027 season, ASU has a chance to be featured twice on ESPN, not including multi-team events or conference tournament play.

Arizona State will also play on FOX's main channel this season, something they did not do last year.

The biggest change in their screen time will be their early season tournament, this year being the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs.

The Acrisure Series will be on CBS Sports Network, a step down from ASU's showcase on ESPN in 2025 with the Maui Invitational.

Early Curfew?

Despite beginning their season on Nov. 2, there is a chance that the Sun Devils won't have a primetime game on cable television until January.

Mixed in with 10 ESPN+ games, ASU's two Acrisure Series matchups and their neutral-site clash with Oklahoma will all be in the afternoon. Adjusted for Eastern Standard Time viewing, ASU vs. the Sooners will actually tip off at 10:00 a.m. Arizona time.

The first on-TV night game is scheduled for Jan. 2 against BYU, but there is also a chance the Devils' late-night debut comes earlier.

Arizona State at Oregon State is slated for a 8:00 p.m. tip, but the channel has not been announced.

However, once conference play begins, the night starts to come alive. ASU will play a total of 11 prime-time games (as of now) in Big 12 play.

Breaking Down The Numbers...

Television channels have nothing to do with wins on the basketball court. But in case you were curious...

2025-2026 Wins/Losses by Channel:

ESPN+: 6-1

ESPN: 1-3

ESPN 2: 2-5

Fox Sports 1: 1-3

TNT/TruTV/HBO Max: 2-1

CBS Sports Network: 4-1

Peacock: 1-2

Do with this information as you please.

Arizona State will open its season against East Tennessee State, live on ESPN+, on Nov. 2