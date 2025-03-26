Would Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer be a good fit at Arizona State?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already lost two players to the college basketball transfer portal, and it's a safe bet they will lose more.
For the second consecutive season, head coach Bobby Hurley will likely have to rebuild his roster through transfers. Last offseason he brought in three starters through the portal — BJ Freeman, Alston Mason and Basheer Jihad.
Depending on transfer portal departures, Hurley might have to bring in as many as four new starters in 2025-26.
Hurley's most immediate need is to fill the hole left by the departure of 6-foot-5 shooting guard Joson Sanon, who entered the portal on Monday.
Gonzaga guard Dusty Stromer could be a perfect fit.
Dusty Stromer was a big-time recruit
Stromer, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, entered the transfer portal on Monday. He was a top-50 recruit in the class of 2023 out of Notre Dame High School in Southern California, where he was teammates with Houston's Mercy Miller and Duke's Caleb Foster.
In his two seasons at Gonzaga, Stromer played in 69 out of a possible 70 games. He played all 35 games and made 15 starts his freshman year in 2023-24. After Gonzaga brought in Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi through the transfer portal, Stromer's playing time took a dip as a sophomore.
In 34 games this season, including one start, Stromer averaged 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. He shot 40% from the field and 34.2% from the 3-point line on 2.3 attempts per game. In Gonzaga's 88-80 win over Arizona State on Nov. 10, Stromer was 2-of-3 from downtown and scored 6 points in 16 minutes off the bench.
Here was the scouting report on Stromer coming out of high school:
"Stromer is a skilled wing with positional size and a good feel for the game," wrote Adam Finkelstein, 247 Sports Director of Scouting. "He’s a long-range shooter with a very soft natural ball and the ability to make tough shots. He also has more versatility to his attack than he typically gets credit for. He shoots off the dribble, can create space with little step-backs while attacking to either side, and has an assortment of soft runners at his disposal. He’s also very adept at taking smaller defenders into the post where he has poise, footwork, and vision."
Here are highlights of Stromer in high school.