Bobby Hurley Discusses Maui Trip, Fighting Through Challenges

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley spoke with media following Friday's practice ahead of a neutral court battle with Oklahoma on Saturday.

Below is a partial transcript of Hurley's exchange with media - with added commentary.

On Hawaii Trip

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans forward Jaden Brownell (33) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the second half in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

“It was, I think, really good to spend that kind of time with a lot of new players, to both on and off the court, to have 10 days there in Honolulu and Maui and just to again, I'm proud of the way we competed, winning three out of four and getting to the championship. I think it was, it was a good, good trip, and a lot of regards, and we came back in a lot of games showed a lot of grit, and the Hawaii game and Texas Game, and even Washington state.

You know, we played a late game on the first night, and had to come back again. And that game took a lot out of us, the Texas Game and sort of battle through Washington state. And, you know, we were right there with USC, and we just last eight minutes. We couldn't get, like, loose balls and and some defensive rebounds we needed to get. So that's been something we've been talking a lot about. Just the rebounding thing here is, is something we got to do better at.”

Arizona State showed real fight in Maui against talented high-major teams - the win over Texas was yet another data point to show this team is better than anyone expected. Although there are roughly three months until Big 12 tournament play, Hurley's team is settling in nicely.

On Ebbs and Flows of Season

“I think we grew in some areas and regressed in some others. So it was kind of like the balance is tilted, you know, more towards the offensive end. We put points up against Hawaii and, you know, and Texas, and then 100 points against Washington state, but, but our defense kind of dipped, and we need, we, we need to do better at that end of the floor. So that's been really something we've talked a lot about this week. Can't let a team score shoot 76% from the field like Texas did in the second half and and expect to win those games or 60% in each of the other two games and win in Maui. So we have to get better defensively.”

On Moe Odum's Tenacity

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) runs with the ball against Southern Utah Thunderbirds Elijah Duval (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's a fighter, you know, he's a competitor and he wants to win, and he'll do, you know, what it takes to get that job done. If that means it's facilitating and making his teammates better, or if it's him looking for his own shot, if that's what he's saying, he's gonna, he's gonna, then he has the ability, and he's shown that he could take over a game like he did it in the Texas game if he needs to. At the same time, he sees a true point guard, and guys enjoy playing with him. And, you know, he's just got the right intangibles.”

On Adante Holiman’s Status

Feb 7, 2024; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners guard Adante' Holiman (5) shoots the ball over Wichita State Shockers forward Jacob Germany (24) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“Not at the moment. He's still working to get back and progressing through the elbow, so I don't see him playing in the next couple of weeks, but he has been involved in a limited way in practice. So we'll see how that goes.”

Holiman has been out for the entire season to this point due to an undisclosed elbow injury, and it doesn't appear as if the talented scorer will return in non-conference play.

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) goes for the net over USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the first half of the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

