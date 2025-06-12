Arizona State Basketball Facing Potential Rule Changes
Bobby Hurley's Arizona State basketball program is currently in limbo after a rough 2024-25 campaign - and the 11th year head coach will face more challenges via the NCAA as the new season approaches.
Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports reported what the NCAA announced on Wednesday - a rule change involving the implementation of coach challenges - the organization is joining the NBA in making the change.
"Starting next season, coaches will be able to challenge at least one play per game. The NCAA announced the news in a release on Wednesday along with other minor changes, while it continues to explore a change from halves to quarters."
"Coaches can challenge out-of-bounds calls, basket interference/goaltending, and if a secondary defender was in the restricted area."
"Coaches must have a timeout to challenge a play and will be awarded an additional one if their first challenge is successful. If it’s not, a team loses the ability to challenge a call for the rest of the game."
This is potentially crucial to the success of the upcoming Sun Devil roster under Hurley - as the 13-20 season that preceded this moment was due in large part to close losses that were marred by controversial calls that were previously unable to be challenged.
That isn't the only change that could be coming to the college game, as the NCAA is still exploring a game format change - where the men's game would go from two halves to four quarters.
"While the NCAA is adopting the challenge, it will continue to play 20-minute halves instead of switching to 10-minute quarters, which women’s college basketball switched to for the 2015–16 season. The NCAA said there’s “positive momentum” to switch the men’s game to quarters, but hurdles remain, including the structuring of media timeouts, which currently come at the under-16, 12, eight and four-minute marks of each respective half."
"The committee recommended that conferences create a joint working group to provide feedback on a possible switch from halves to quarters."
While the quarter arrangement won't be in effect for the 25-26 season, it could be as soon as the season after. That shift could result in a change in the bonus/double bonus system, along with potentially shifting how coaches manage games.
