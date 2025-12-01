Arizona State Star Earns Big 12 Basketball Honor
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils have found their star for the 2025-26 season.
The program entered the 2025 offseason in limbo, as all but one player (Trevor Best) departed in one form or another, which tasked Hurley with building a team that has the capacity to compete in a ferocious Big 12 - along with a roster that has the ability to withstand injuries, amongst other factors.
Enter Moe Odum - the senior point guard out of the Bronx that began his first three seasons of his collegiate career in the West Coast Conference between Pacific University and Pepperdine University.
Odum has improved every year since entering division one play as a three-star recruit - which reached a peak with Pepperdine last season. This guided Odum to Tempe in late March and has proved to be a phenomenal addition by Hurley.
Odum was officially recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his heroics in the Maui Invitational Tournament, as well as being selected to the "starting five" for the week.
ASU on SI breaks down what Odum did to earn these honors, what he means to this team, and if he has the ability to lead Arizona State to the NCAA tournament below.
Odum's Performance in Maui
Odum scored 79 points across three games in Maui - knocking down 15 three-point looks during the run for good measure.
Odum shot the ball incredibly well, orchestrated a great overall showing in the tournament on the offensive side of the ball, and virtually willed the team to victory over Texas.
What Odum Means to ASU Team
As mentioned above, Odum has done an incredible job of organizing the Arizona State offense, even when his volume of assists are down.
The senior is the first point guard to truly be a mix of organizing the offense, setting the table for others, and getting buckets in droves since Remy Martin.
This has set the stage for a group full of talented scorers to continue to surprise the rest of the nation in a challenging Big 12 slate that is to come.
Will Odum Lead ASU to Larger Goals?
The Sun Devils are in pursuit of reaching their first NCAA tournament since the 2022-23 season - although they weren't projected to be within striking distance of reaching this goal heading into the season, they have exceeded expectations.
Odum is absolutely a ceiling-raising player that has the ability to continue to elevate the talent around him, even in a league that currently boasts six teams in the top 25.
The next opportunity to see Odum in action is this Saturday night in a neutral site game against Oklahoma.
