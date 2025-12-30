Bold Prediction has ASU Losing Battle for Elite 2027 CB

Over the past month, Arizona State has been among the most active college football programs on the 2027 recruiting trail. The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been making progress with several of the 2027 class's top prospects and have been named as finalists for more than ten recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star cornerback who named Arizona State as one of his top ten schools last month. However, a recruiting insider recently predicted that the Sun Devils would ultimately lose out on his recruitment.

Arizona State Predicted to Lose Out on Four-Star Cornerback

On Nov. 16, Arizona State on SI reported that Jerry Outhouse Jr., a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, had named Arizona State as one of his top ten schools alongside Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas Tech.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have been pursuing Outhouse for several months, initially extending him an offer in January and hosting him on campus for an unofficial visit during their upset win over Texas Tech this season.

Despite Arizona State's best efforts, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman believes three schools have pulled away in Outhouse's recruitment: Texas Tech, Georgia, and Oklahoma. He also predicted that the Red Raiders would ultimately land the four-star corner.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Blue-chip CB Jerry Outhouse is eyeing a decision later this spring," Spiegelman wrote. "After logging a series of visits to TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, the Red Raiders started to separate from the pack for the in-state Rivals300 defender.

He continued, "Georgia and Oklahoma will continue to swing away into the offseason. Wiltfong and I both have predictions reflecting Texas Tech’s strong lead."

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

As Spiegelman notes, his Rivals colleague, Steve Wiltfong, has also predicted that Texas Tech will land Outhouse. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine reflects this, giving the Red Raiders a 92.2% chance of winning the young cornerback's recruitment.

Losing out on Outhouse would be a significant blow for Arizona State, as he's one of the top recruits in the 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 123 overall player in the country, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect out of Texas.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Spiegelman's prediction isn't good news for Arizona State, it doesn't guarantee anything. Throughout the fall, Outhouse has shown a strong interest in the program, and despite all the speculation, the Sun Devils still have a fighting chance to land him.

