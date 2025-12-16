TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at Jordyn Tyson's career at Arizona State after the junior was selected as a third-team All-American on Monday morning.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from Dillingham's media availability on Saturday, December 13, with added commentary.

On Growth of Program

"I think it's a testament to what the president's done, what the AD's done, the city's selling out the kids who chose to come back here when they go in other places. So I think it's a testament to everybody I know, every coach says that in this scenario, but it actually is. It's been to everybody. And when you're the leader of a group of people, you're not making individual decisions, making group decisions. You're making group thought. And I think for me, you know, I know I know where I stand, I know what I want, and you know, as a leader of a group, it's my job to take care of groups of people."

The Arizona State program has come an incredibly long way since the 2023 season, as they are in position to contend for Big 12 titles for years to come.

On Idea of Who Will Participate in Bowl Game

"I kind of do, but I don't want to go through a list, because I don't want to miss anybody. You know, it's just a different day and age. You know, we have two running backs right now that practiced today, just because, you know, some guys are cleaned up and, you know, other guys and decisions they make. Making for the betterment of themselves, which I support."

Senior DL Justin Wodtly has already announced that he will participate - it feels as if many more defensive players will follow suit.

On Sticking to Convictions

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, it's just the it's constantly changing, right? So, like, your beliefs and what you want never change, right? What you believe in never change. But everything around you can change, right? And I think that's the crazy part of the era we're in, and it's an impossible thing. It's impossible thing to know the industry could change while we were in practice today, like something could have drastically happened that could have altered the direction of a program that we play.

One person could have said, you want to win a championship at one of another school that we're playing, and it's completely different. We're sitting here in a completely different spot. So I think that's the arrow of this is you've got to be ready to steer a ship. "

Dillingham is considered by many as the symbol of everything that is still right in college football, and that appears to be in position to continue being the case moving forward.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .