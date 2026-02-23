Former Arizona State Stars Face Major Week at NFL Draft Combine

TEMPE -- As the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils prepare for the regular season that is set to commence in September, former stars from the program are embarking on what might turn out to be the most significant week of the process heading into the NFL draft in late April.

The NFL draft combine in Indianapolis is infamous for confirming the lofty status that elite prospects are handed, for creating major smokescreen, and for serving as an inflection point for prospects that become quick risers up boards - something that happened with Jaxson Dart last cycle.

This time around, there are at least two Sun Devils that have potential to qualify as major risers up boards that are set to interview with teams, talk with media, and workout on the field.

Four Arizona State Stars Set to Partake in Combine

A quartet of Arizona State stars - all four of which spent multiple seasons in Tempe.

Jordyn Tyson is a virtual lock to be the first Arizona State player selected, as well as the first player from the program to be selected in the first round since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020. There is sure to be no shortage of teams that will be interested in the dynamic receiver - this week will be absolutely massive for the All-Big 12 talent, particularly when it comes to medical reports and interviews.

Max Iheanachor is one of the two Sun Devils that are participating at the combine that is considered to be a late riser up draft boards. The two-year starter at right tackle brings an eye-opening frame, jaw-dropping production, and impressive upside to the table - the week to come will likely confirm what was seen in January.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II is considered to be a shoe-in to be selected in day two of the draft. The junior cornerback is coming off of one of the most impressive individual seasons from an Arizona State defender in many years in 2025, and is poised to impress teams in Indianapolis.

Keyshaun Elliott is the other prospect that has potential to be a riser up draft boards. The two-year starter emerged as a true leader in the locker room and was instrumental in carrying out DC Brian Ward's vision. Elliott is a well rounded linebacker that tangibly provides a bit of everything on the field, but is exceptionally strong when breaking into the backfield and creating negative plays.

