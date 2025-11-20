Breaking Down Arizona State Basketball's Big Week in Hawaii
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the week that the men's basketball program will be spending in Hawaii.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of head coach Bobby Hurley's post-game press conference following the loss to Gonzaga last Friday.
On Team's Overall Performance
"Yeah, we can kind of like script the first, like you script the first three possessions of the game, and then you start getting substitutions, different lineups. And then, you know, we got stuck on 22 long I told the guys that, like, you just had bad possessions, so we had a couple of turnovers.
And then, you know, played an opponent like this, you can't miss free throws, and we haven't been doing that at all this year. I know that that's haunted us in the past year, right under my tenure, miss free throws, but we certainly have no business doing that today against a team of this caliber. You can't do it, especially when they're shooting 35 free throws."
On Moe Odum's Workload
"I played him too many minutes. So that's on me. He's shown, I think, an ability to stay even though he's exerting a lot of energy, and then he got worn down. And that's the dilemma we're in, because we need to get Noah back. Because Noah (Meeusen) was getting all the reps at point, and so was Vijay Wallace, and those guys aren't here. So I had Pig Johnson trying to place a backup one, so he doesn't really know the off guard spots as well anymore now."
On Effort From Bench
"I thought. Allen (Mukeba), you know, solid, you know, he battled those guys. I mean, that's a formidable frontcourt, if any of that, don't, you know, yeah, bench. Bench is okay. Pig is, you know, in his free throws and but he has a cheat young effort ever. And so he was fine.
Still trying to get Marcus (Adams) back and get him back to where he was prior to his injury. That's he was behind Allen. So, you know, we're not as deep as I hope we would be at this point. So we're, you know, we got to get Marcus, you know, more practice time, and get him playing better."
