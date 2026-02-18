Noah Meeusen Discusses Arizona State's Win Over Texas Tech

TEMPE -- Arizona State SG/PG Noah Meeusen spoke with media in a post-game press conference in light of a monumental 72-67 win over 13th-ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Meeusen discussed the preparations that went into the matchup, PG Moe Odum putting trust in him, and much more.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from the press conference, with added commentary.

On ASU Playing Complete Game

"I feel like we're always the first half of playing good ball, and then second half, we fall down. We don't hit the full 40 minutes. And today, I think we really stuck together with each other. Just fought for 40 minutes. We knew they were tired from the last game because they played 45 minutes of a dog fight. So I think just being ready 40 minutes, everybody fighting 40 minutes, something was great."

One of Arizona State's biggest downfalls in losses this season have centered around not playing a complete game - including in losses to Arizona, UCF, and others. While the Sun Devils experienced a small handful of lapses defensively in the first half, but last night was overall the best defensive showing the team put together as a unit all season.

On Growing More Comfortable in Role

"It wasn't easy beginning of the year. I think now more and more is starting to come together. I know where I can attack. I know where I can just put up and trust my teammates."

Meeusen previously alluded to the fact that he had played point guard his entire basketball career prior to making the move to collegiate basketball. The native of Belgium has conspicuously grown more comfortable and confident in his hybrid role as a combo guard, with this being displayed in last night's game - predicated on Meeusen's six assists.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) posts up against Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On Preparations Going Into Game

"Preparation wise, I mean, just thinking, because I think it was, it wasn't a hard week practice. It was pretty, pretty chill in my eyes. Just getting because we only had eight guys in practice, that was also because so we couldn't play final five, but just it was only like an hour, hour and a half every day, so nothing too hard. So everybody was fresh, because coach knew we don't have a lot of guys now, so he knew we supposed to be fresh, but it's gonna be a hard game."

