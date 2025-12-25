Breaking Down What's On Arizona State's Christmas Wishlist

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devil Insider Podcast, we take a look at major areas that the Arizona State athletic collective should be pushing for in the year to come.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from Arizona State basketball guard Moe Odum following a practice on December 5 - ahead of a 2-2 stretch to conclude non-conference play.

On Confidence Gained in Maui

“Oh, it just, it just felt like I was, I was super confident out there. Coach, Coach Hurley give me the confidence to be able to play through my stakes. I made a lot of mistakes throughout those games, and he just gave me the confidence to just keep going, keep going, even when I mess up here, sub me out for two minutes and I just get back to it. So just the confidence he given me in a leash I got to just lead the team and be that hand to hand coach on the court.”

On Belief in Marcus Adams Jr. Breakout

“Oh, for sure, for sure. I'm not. I'm not worried about Marcus at all. He played, he played a little bit in a Hawaii trip. But after, after we got back, I spoke to coach, and we make Marcus run seven teams after practice, and we make him do another running drill, and then we make him shoot after, and then he do that, and then he come work out in the morning. So it was just all about him getting used to it. You know, he come in, still coming back from injury. It's his first time playing against high major comp, so we just got to reel him in slowly. So I'm not worried about Marcus.”

On Importance of Bonding as Team

“Oh, that's super important to me, because I feel like if we bonded off the court like that, we could criticize the person the right way, and the person could take the right criticism away, because he know we coming from, and he knows all love and we all trying to get better. Stuff like that is super important. As if we just playing basketball together and we criticizing everybody. You want to think somebody may be hating on you, or just always got something to say, as if, well, you know somebody coming from, you want to be better.”

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .