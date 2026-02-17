What Each Arizona State Starter Must do to Beat Texas Tech

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the final six games of the 2025-26 season with an opportunity to earn a season-defining victory on Tuesday night.

This time, Arizona State takes on the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe in what is another step up the steep climb that is the Big 12 conference.

Arizona State on SI names what four Sun Devil starters must do for the team to pull off the incredible upset below.

Moe Odum: Serve as Engine of Offense

Odum simply must do what's required of him on a regular basis.

The senior point guard leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals - serving as a steadying force throughout the ebbs and flows of the season.

Odum needs to knock down around three looks from three-point range (season average), while also setting the table for the felow starting players that are mentioned below. Odum will also have a potential key defensive assignment against Christian Anderson.

Santiago Trouet: Continue Rebounding Efforts

Trouet's 16 point, 10 rebound performance is the best output that the junior forward has put forward this season.

The San Diego transfer has a clear job to do Tuesday - generate second-chance scoring opportunities off of the glass, prevent Texas Tech from generating the same chances, and to continue being an elite play finisher in what is a build-off of last Tuesday.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andrija Grbovic: Make Timely Shots

Grbovic made perhaps the most crucial string of plays in the win over Oklahoma State, where the 6'11" forward knocked down back-to-back three point attempts, including a four-point play.

Grbovic is shooting north of 36% from three-point range and much of the value that the native of Montenegro has brought this campaign has been as a floor spacer and shot maker. The Sun Devils will need the power forward to continue this trend tonight.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Massamba Diop: Be Two-way Wrecking Ball

Diop has been one of the best first-year players in the Big 12 this season, as the center has provided numerous bits of value throughout this campaign - including as an elite rim protector and play finisher.

Diop will receive one of the most strenuous tests of his young career tonight, as Texas Tech's front-line is headlined by J.T. Toppin, who averages over 21 points per game.

This is a game in which Diop has the ability to make a game-winning impact on both sides of the ball, and Arizona State needs this to come out with a victory.

