Arizona State Offers Recent 3-Star UCLA Decommit
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham’s primary focus may be leading the Sun Devils to another College Football Playoff appearance. However, he and his staff are still keeping an eye on the available talent in the 2026 class, and one prospect’s recruitment recently opened up.
Three-star athlete Toray Davis had been committed to UCLA since June 28, but after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster, he decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment.
Where Does ASU Stand in Davis' Recruitment?
Dillingham and his staff didn’t waste time. A week after Davis’ decommitment from UCLA, the Sun Devils swooped in and offered him. Davis was a highly sought-after recruit throughout the spring, and if Arizona State can get him this late into the cycle, it’d be a big-time win for the program.
Davis shared on X that Arizona State offered him after a conversation with Sun Devils defensive coordinator Brian Ward and assistant director of player personnel Trent Birch.
- “After a great conversation with [Brian Ward] and [Trent Birch], I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Arizona State University,” Davis wrote.
Davis is a 6’1”, 185-pound two-way star from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado. He’s projected to be able to play defensive back or wide receiver at the Power Four level. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star recruit, the No. 21 athlete in the country, and the No.4 player in Colorado.
He had a busy spring, taking official visits (OVs) to Oklahoma State, Utah, Kansas State, and UCLA before finally deciding to commit to the Bruins. Those schools will likely pursue him again, so Arizona State will face some solid competition as they try to win his recruitment.
After Davis' decommitment from UCLA, other programs have attempted to get in the mix, with Iowa and Wisconsin both extending offers before Arizona State.
It's pretty late into the 2026 cycle. If Dillingham and his staff are serious about landing Davis, they'll need to get him up on campus on an OV as soon as possible. The Sun Devils' next home game is on October 18 when they host No. 9 Texas Tech.
That game should have the kind of atmosphere that could help ASU sell Davis on the Sun Devils, so it wouldn't be surprising if he were on campus in Tempe as soon as this month.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!