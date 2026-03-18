Spring football is right around the corner for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and after hearing from head coach Kenny Dillingham, one thing is clear: this team has a lot to figure out. There were updates about injuries, recruiting strategy, and facilities, but the most interesting storyline right now is the quarterback battle.

This isn’t just a normal position competition. It could end up deciding how good Arizona State is this season.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A New Leader Under Center

Going into spring, all eyes are on Cutter Boley. He’s coming in with a lot of hype after playing in the SEC, and Dillingham seems genuinely excited about what he brings.

He talked about Boley’s accuracy, decision-making, and how well he scored on the team’s cognitive tests. Basically, he’s smart, he’s skilled, and he fits the system.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But here’s the thing nothing is guaranteed yet.

Even though Boley might feel like the favorite, Dillingham made it clear that the job isn’t locked up. That means every throw, every rep in practice actually matters.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Real Competition Makes Teams Better

It’s not just Boley in the room either. Mikey Keene is another big name to watch, and there are younger guys like Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer who could surprise people.

What stood out the most from Dillingham’s press conference is how much he cares about mindset.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He didn’t just talk about stats or talent; he focused on how players respond when they mess up. Do they shut down, or do they bounce back and think about the team?

At quarterback, especially, confidence and leadership matter just as much as skill. The guy who wins this job won’t just be the most talented; he’ll be the one who handles pressure the best.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why This Battle Really Matters

Arizona State has a lot of talent across the roster this year, especially at wide receiver and running back. But none of that really matters if the quarterback play isn’t solid.

That’s why this battle feels so important.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If someone like Boley lives up to the hype, this offense could be explosive. If the competition drags on or nobody clearly steps up, it could slow the team down early in the season.

And in a tough conference, a slow start can ruin everything.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) throws a pass against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

Spring practice is usually just about getting better, but for Arizona State, it feels like more than that this year. The quarterback battle is going to shape the entire identity of this team. Right now, there’s no clear answer, and honestly, that’s what makes it exciting.