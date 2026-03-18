Arizona State Positional Battle Could Define 2026 Season
Spring football is right around the corner for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and after hearing from head coach Kenny Dillingham, one thing is clear: this team has a lot to figure out. There were updates about injuries, recruiting strategy, and facilities, but the most interesting storyline right now is the quarterback battle.
This isn’t just a normal position competition. It could end up deciding how good Arizona State is this season.
A New Leader Under Center
Going into spring, all eyes are on Cutter Boley. He’s coming in with a lot of hype after playing in the SEC, and Dillingham seems genuinely excited about what he brings.
He talked about Boley’s accuracy, decision-making, and how well he scored on the team’s cognitive tests. Basically, he’s smart, he’s skilled, and he fits the system.
But here’s the thing nothing is guaranteed yet.
Even though Boley might feel like the favorite, Dillingham made it clear that the job isn’t locked up. That means every throw, every rep in practice actually matters.
Real Competition Makes Teams Better
It’s not just Boley in the room either. Mikey Keene is another big name to watch, and there are younger guys like Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer who could surprise people.
What stood out the most from Dillingham’s press conference is how much he cares about mindset.
He didn’t just talk about stats or talent; he focused on how players respond when they mess up. Do they shut down, or do they bounce back and think about the team?
At quarterback, especially, confidence and leadership matter just as much as skill. The guy who wins this job won’t just be the most talented; he’ll be the one who handles pressure the best.
Why This Battle Really Matters
Arizona State has a lot of talent across the roster this year, especially at wide receiver and running back. But none of that really matters if the quarterback play isn’t solid.
That’s why this battle feels so important.
If someone like Boley lives up to the hype, this offense could be explosive. If the competition drags on or nobody clearly steps up, it could slow the team down early in the season.
And in a tough conference, a slow start can ruin everything.
Final Thoughts
Spring practice is usually just about getting better, but for Arizona State, it feels like more than that this year. The quarterback battle is going to shape the entire identity of this team. Right now, there’s no clear answer, and honestly, that’s what makes it exciting.
Over the next few weeks, someone is going to separate themselves. And when they do, it could be the moment that defines the Sun Devils’ 2026 season.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.