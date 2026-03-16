Kenny Dillingham Already Proven Elite at ASU

One of the biggest conversations around Arizona State football right now is how good head coach Kenny Dillingham actually is. Some people think he’s already one of the best coaches in college football. Others believe he still has more to prove before earning that kind of recognition.

Recently, a national ranking placed Dillingham at No. 21 among all college football head coaches and third in the Big 12 behind BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Houston’s Willie Fritz. While both of those coaches are respected and experienced, putting Dillingham behind them doesn’t feel quite right.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In fact, there is a strong argument that Dillingham might already be the best coach in the Big 12.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Turning Around a Struggling Program

When DIllingham took over at Arizona State, the program was not in a great place. There were recruiting issues, roster problems, and plenty of uncertainty about the program's future. Many coaches would have needed years just to stabilize the situation.

Instead, Dillingham immediately brought energy and direction back into the program, which had a huge impact on the team. He focused on rebuilding the roster through recruiting and the transfer portal while also creating a culture that players wanted to be part of.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That type of turnaround is not an easy thing to achieve in a conference as competitive as the Big 12. The fact that Arizona State is already trending positively says a lot about the job he has done.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona State Sun Devils football player Cam Skattebo (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Coach Who Understands the Modern Game

Another reason Dillingham stands out among other coaches is his deep understanding of modern college football. The football has changed a lot in recent years with the transfer portal, NIL deals, and constant roster movement. Having a coach who understands change and adapts to it makes Dillingham an outstanding coach.

Some older coaches have struggled to adapt to these changes, but Dillingham seems completely comfortable with them. He has been aggressive in the transfer portal and has done a strong job building depth across the roster.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead of focusing too heavily on one position group, Arizona State has spread its recruiting and portal additions across the entire team. That balanced approach could make the Sun Devils much more competitive moving forward.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Development Matters

One of the most important jobs for any college football coach is developing quarterback s, and that is something Dillingham has already proven he can do.

Quarterbacks tend to thrive in his system because of the way he designs his offense. He understands how to build schemes that fit his players’ strengths rather than forcing them into a system that doesn’t work for them.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That ability could be huge for Arizona State as the team continues to develop its offense in the coming seasons.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is all smiles after the Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Future of Arizona State Football

Right now, Dillingham may still be climbing the national coaching rankings. But if Arizona State continues improving, it probably won’t take long for him to move higher on those lists.

The Sun Devils finally feel like a program with momentum again, and much of that comes from the leadership and vision Dillingham has brought to the job. That’s why the idea of him being only the third-best coach in the Big 12 feels questionable. If anything, there’s a good argument that he might already be the best.