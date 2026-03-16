Kenny Dillingham Already Proven Elite at ASU
One of the biggest conversations around Arizona State football right now is how good head coach Kenny Dillingham actually is. Some people think he’s already one of the best coaches in college football. Others believe he still has more to prove before earning that kind of recognition.
Recently, a national ranking placed Dillingham at No. 21 among all college football head coaches and third in the Big 12 behind BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Houston’s Willie Fritz. While both of those coaches are respected and experienced, putting Dillingham behind them doesn’t feel quite right.
In fact, there is a strong argument that Dillingham might already be the best coach in the Big 12.
Turning Around a Struggling Program
When DIllingham took over at Arizona State, the program was not in a great place. There were recruiting issues, roster problems, and plenty of uncertainty about the program's future. Many coaches would have needed years just to stabilize the situation.
Instead, Dillingham immediately brought energy and direction back into the program, which had a huge impact on the team. He focused on rebuilding the roster through recruiting and the transfer portal while also creating a culture that players wanted to be part of.
That type of turnaround is not an easy thing to achieve in a conference as competitive as the Big 12. The fact that Arizona State is already trending positively says a lot about the job he has done.
A Coach Who Understands the Modern Game
Another reason Dillingham stands out among other coaches is his deep understanding of modern college football. The football has changed a lot in recent years with the transfer portal, NIL deals, and constant roster movement. Having a coach who understands change and adapts to it makes Dillingham an outstanding coach.
Some older coaches have struggled to adapt to these changes, but Dillingham seems completely comfortable with them. He has been aggressive in the transfer portal and has done a strong job building depth across the roster.
Instead of focusing too heavily on one position group, Arizona State has spread its recruiting and portal additions across the entire team. That balanced approach could make the Sun Devils much more competitive moving forward.
Quarterback Development Matters
One of the most important jobs for any college football coach is developing quarterbacks, and that is something Dillingham has already proven he can do.
Quarterbacks tend to thrive in his system because of the way he designs his offense. He understands how to build schemes that fit his players’ strengths rather than forcing them into a system that doesn’t work for them.
That ability could be huge for Arizona State as the team continues to develop its offense in the coming seasons.
The Future of Arizona State Football
Right now, Dillingham may still be climbing the national coaching rankings. But if Arizona State continues improving, it probably won’t take long for him to move higher on those lists.
The Sun Devils finally feel like a program with momentum again, and much of that comes from the leadership and vision Dillingham has brought to the job. That’s why the idea of him being only the third-best coach in the Big 12 feels questionable. If anything, there’s a good argument that he might already be the best.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.