Cam Skattebo Gifted Surprise From NFL Great
Cam Skattebo has forever been immortalized as a legend of the Arizona State football program following a pair of unbelievable seasons in Tempe.
The Sacramento State transfer truly did it all on the field in 2023 before taking an incredible step forward as both a rusher and receiving threat a season ago.
The growth resulted in a fifth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting and led to the talented back being selected in the fourth round of April's NFL draft by the New York Giants.
There are high hopes for Skattebo heading into his rookie season in the New York area, as he could form a dynamic duo with second-year back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The California native has many believers as well to begin the journey, legendary former NFL running back and current Bowling Green State head coach Eddie George included.
George sent Skattebo a signed jersey and special message as part of Fanatics' yearly rookie rollout video - the gesture led to emotions pouring out from the latter.
“It means a lot knowing how much he cares because it's coming from a great and somebody that has done it and knows what it takes.”
Skattebo had incredible support during his time in Tempe to prepare him to have a successful career. Included in the support system was RB coach Shaun Aguano - who has a track record of developing NFL running backs from Eno Benjamin to Rachaad White, a strong playcaller in Marcus Arroyo, a steady QB in Sam Leavitt, and a stout offensive line all contributed to the talented back taking a leap a season ago.
Now, Skattebo will look to take the growth from two seasons in Tempe into a fruitful professional career that defies all odds.
The first game of Skattebo's NFL career is set to be played on September 7 when the Giants take on former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
