Does ASU's Kenny Dillingham Have a Recruiting Advantage?
There are many loopholes, as when it comes to the recruiting scene, as many coaches have better pitches to the players than some of the other coaches, that simply as active when it comes to recruiting and rely heavily on the recruiting staff or their assistant, head coaches, or just overall assistant coaches in general.
One thing about Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is that he is someone who will recruit until he’s blue in the face. This is what makes him such an excellent off-season head coach, as he has already proven himself when it comes to coaching on Saturdays, as he helped lead the Sun Devils to a college football playoff appearance last season.
The Sun Devils' head coach has plenty of opportunity to make a great pitch to players, and he does, but what people don’t realize is he has a bit of an advantage at this time.
Statistics have shown in the past that the younger head coaches typically do better when it comes to recruiting simply because they are more up-to-date.
A lot of the time, with what is going on in the high school world, because there has been less time since they have been removed from that scene, compared to others. Dillingham is extremely young and is one of the youngest coaches in the nation. This gives him an advantage when he is pitching to the high school athletes in hopes of bringing them to Tempe.
Dillingham remains to be one of the better coaches in the nation, but his recruiting scene pushes it to the next level as he continues to improve upon what he has already worked on and keeps showing time after time why he has already one of the better recruiting coaches in the nation, despite having a college football playoff appearance to use as a pitch for high school prospects.
It is also worth noting that Dillingham is someone who uses X very well, and he’s not afraid to interact on it as he is often reposting things about Arizona State and talking to recruits when the contact period is open.
If he can continue to do this, it will show that he is one of the better recruiting coaches, which will help bring them a national title down the road. At the end of the day, we know that is the goal.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!