Making All-American Case For Sam Leavitt
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is one of the best quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2025 season.
The then-freshman proved himself over the second half of the previous campaign - even impressing in the College Football Playoff loss to Texas despite only throwing for 222 yards.
Leavitt's status as one of the best at the position in the nation place him in a unique spot to become Kenny Dillingham's first All-American player since the 35 year old took over as head coach.
Arizona State on SI makes the case for Leavitt to be selected as an All-American - and predicts if that will ultimately come to fruition.
The Competition
The competition for one of two All-American spots is expansive. South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are returning stars that could be battling for the honor. Julian Sayin of Ohio State, Arch Manning of Texas, and even Washington's Desmond Williams Jr. could factor into the race as full-time starters for the first time.
One certainty is that quarterback play could be the best it has been collectively in college football in years this season.
Leavitt's Merit
Leavitt's big arm and ability to improvise at an elite level along with being the focal point of a pass-heavy offense should translate to earning his stripes from a statistical standpoint.
Arizona State is also in position to win another Big 12 title - the team success would likely be the result of Leavitt's potential elite play.
Lastly, the big-game potential - games such as Texas Tech and a potential Big 12 championship game could push the redshirt sophomore over the finish line in this regard.
Prediction: Leavitt Selected All-American
Leavitt's talent, leadership, opportunities to play in massive games nearly every week, and ability to put out high-end production should all bode well by the time the teams are selected in December.
Leavitt will likely join Klubnik as the two passers that are selected to the team, which could be the result of the 2026 NFL draft as well, as the pair are seen as top prospects.
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's potential to be an All-American quarterback this season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!