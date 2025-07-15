What Will RB Carries Look Like in ASU's Offense?
Replacing Cam Skattebo will not be all that simple for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program ahead of the new season.
The now NFL bound RB starred in Tempe last season, finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting - that will inherently invite a transitionary period for the coaching staff.
Dillingham, RB coach Shaun Aguano, and the remainder of the staff did an admirable job at attacking the new group to supplement the absence of Skattebo.
Projecting what the potential carry share between the three-headed running back group could look like heading into the season:
Kanye Udoh: 200 Carries
Udoh only handled 179 carries last season at Army - 200 is a slight step up, but Arizona State's offense will be operating at a faster pace compared to the Golden Knights.
The junior should be able to adapt to Marcus Arroyo's spread offense - utilizing strong contact balance, a quick first step, and underrated strength to the table.
Don't expect Udoh to be a workhorse - but that isn't necessarily a negative thing, as the presumed starter could be at less risk for injury as the season goes on.
Kyson Brown: 150 Carries
Brown only took 96 snaps over his first two seasons with the program, but a small handful of performances from 2024 could lead to optimism that he can take on more volume this season.
Those games include a 72 yard showing against UCF without Skattebo, and a 100 yard performance against Arizona in a rivalry game.
Brown is very likely to be a top-shelf change of pace back that can reliably take around 10-12 carries a game.
Raleek Brown: 120 carries
Brown showcased his explosiveness as a runner when he went for 41 yards against Kansas last October.
Unfortunately, a hamstring injury cost him the rest of the season, but now the former USC standout is in great position to add another layer of skill to Shaun Aguano's group.
Brown should be a quality dual threat back and is absolutely talented enough to have a role on this team.
Jason Brown Jr. is worth mentioning as well - the Sun Devil running back room could be one that surprises people in 2025.
