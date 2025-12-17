Arizona State Running Back Makes Definitive Decision on Future

TEMPE -- The 8-4 Arizona State Sun Devils are currently in the midst of preparations for a season-closing appearance in the Sun Bowl on December 31 against the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils.

Kenny Dillingham and staff received even more clarity as far as who will and won't participate in the game, as a pair of star players officially announced their intention to enter the 2026 NFL draft on Wednesday - running back Raleek Brown followed cornerback Keith Abney II by announcing this later in the day.

Brown, 22, began his career with much promise at USC in 2022 as a four-star blue chip prospect out of Mater Dei high school. The 2023 season was a step back in terms of volume - he then opted to transfer to Arizona State to be part of Dillingham's efforts to rebuild a once proud program.

The redshirt junior encountered a hamstring injury that cost him all but one game in the 2024 season - a year in which Cam Skattebo emerged as a Heisman contender anyways.

Brown entered the 2025 season with designs of being an x-factor in Marcus Arroyo's offense, producing a touchdown in the first game despite ceding a majortiy of the workload to Kyson Brown.

The California native was thrust into the feature role when the latter went down with an injury in week two against Mississippi State, taking full advantage of the opportunity - rushing for 1,141 yards and securing 239 receiving yards in the process. This resulted in an All-Big 12 first team selection and eventually led to the decision to enter the draft.

Brown Continues to Add to ASU's Running Back Lore

Arizona State RB coach Shaun Aguano has done an exceptional job in the post - as he has coached Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, Skattebo, and now Brown to likely spots in the NFL.

Brown's near-1,300 yard effort this season is perhaps the most under-appreciated season from a running back within the program in many years - proving that the Arizona State culture, coaching, and overall roster talent is here to stay.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) hands off the ball to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown Has Bright NFL Future

The redshirt junior has seemingly seen his draft stock rise rapidly in recent weeks behind his explosive running style, dynamic receiving ability, and improvements in areas such as pass blocking.

It would be a surprise to see Brown drafted anywhere lower than round four or five in the draft come April - Skattebo has proven that draft slot doesn't prevent a rise to stardom, which Brown absolutely has the potential to reach.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .