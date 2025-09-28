Discussing Arizona State's Comeback Victory Over TCU
TEMPE -- In today’s episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Sun Devils' come-from-behind victory over the top-25 ranked Texas Christian Horned Frogs - a victory that set the program up to make a run at a second straight Big 12 title.
Grounds Crew Garners Recognition
"First shout out to the grounds crew for being able to - you know man it poured and to be able to get that field and playing condition and unbelievable condition. They put in a lot of work for it. So I just want to make sure that people understand that. You know, they were a big reason why it was a clean game today."
On Another Dramatic Finish to Game
"The guys find ways. I mean, it's amazing. I don't know. Never seen a strip, strip sack fumble and a two minute drill on our own three and then a quarterback sneak that works, that doesn't work because it's a false start, and then there should be 30 seconds on the clock at the end of the game, because they throw a hold of there's a holding flag, it gives them a free time out again, like Mississippi State. So now there's a minute and 10 left instead of 30 seconds on their final possession. It's like, holy cow."
On Martell Hughes' Growth
"He just has, I mean, he goes to work every day. He's Barrett honors. He's a smart person. He's mature. We talked about it, you know, we're watching the Cardinals game last night, and me him and Keyshawn. And we were like, hey, you know, tell next year you're the dude. He's like, man, we're gonna be young. Where are you? And Keyshawn was like, you're gonna be a junior. It's not young. You're not the classmate. That's how fast this goes. So I mean, even though he's young, I mean, he's growing up in front of our eyes. And that's what is awesome about college football."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
