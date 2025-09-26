College Football Expert Predicts Arizona State-TCU Matchup
TEMPE -- Arizona State is once again on the precipice of being in position to return to the Big 12 title game - the next obstacle in the way is tonight against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Tempe.
The Horned Frogs present a myriad of challenges, as head coach Sonny Dykes is battle-tested in his own right, and quarterback Josh Hoover is playing as well as anyone at the position currently. However, the Sun Devils hold a distinct home-field advantage and high-end talent in their own right.
Respected college football analyst David Pollack predicted the most seismic matchups of the week - including Arizona State's tilt with TCU - on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast.
Pollack's partner, Josh Rollins, predicted a 38-34 Arizona State win, with much of his reasoning being placed around the Sun Devils' defensive back group having more substance as a whole and the lack of belief in TCU's defense showing resistance.
Pollack's take was more nuanced, despite agreeing with Arizona State being the ultimate victor.
From Pollack:
"Love the Sun Devils. Love (Kenny) Dillingham. They're playing with fire too much, man. They've got to get it clicking and they've got to put a game together where it's a full game. Where it's a first half. It's a second half. It's an offense. It's a defense. It's special teams. Listen, Dillingham knows it. It's what he's harping on. But I think they still have potential to win the Big 12."
Pollack went on to mention Sam Leavitt as the potential powder keg that Arizona State has that might push them over the finish line in the conference yet again. The redshirt sophomore is seeking to build off of a dominant fourth quarter performance against Baylor - a game in which he outdueled Sawyer Robertson in. Now, the goal is to break apart TCU's questionable defense early on and to force Hoover to carry his offense over the finish line.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Pollack's prediction and take on the Sun Devils' ability to contend when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!