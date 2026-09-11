Arizona State Has Become One of College Football’s Toughest Teams to Put Away

Arizona State has spent the past two seasons demonstrating that getting the Sun Devils into a close game doesn't necessarily mean an opponent has them where it wants them.

Quite the opposite.

ASU is 10-2 over the past two seasons in games decided by seven points or fewer, with the 10 victories the most in the FBS during that span.

The Sun Devils have won seven games over the past two seasons in which they were tied or trailing at some point in the fourth quarter. Four came last season against Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

That ability to survive close games could become particularly important Saturday when Arizona State visits No. 10 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

Arizona State Has Found Ways to Finish

The Sun Devils' 10 victories in games decided by seven points or fewer are tied for the most over a two-season stretch in Big 12 history and tied for eighth-most by an FBS program over any two-season span since 1996.

The success goes beyond the final scores.

When trailing in the fourth quarter over the past two seasons, Arizona State has scored on 16 of 31 non-garbage-time possessions, a 51.6% scoring rate that ranks 14th nationally.

Last season, ASU scored 51 fourth-quarter points while trailing and produced points on nine of 19 possessions in those situations.

The Sun Devils have also generally protected the football while attempting those comebacks. They have committed only three turnovers while trailing in the fourth quarter of regular-season games over the past two seasons.

Defense Has Kept Comebacks Within Reach

Arizona State's defense has played an important role in creating those opportunities.

Opponents have averaged only 3.8 yards per play when ASU has been trailing in the fourth quarter over the past two seasons.

On 116 opportunities in those situations, opponents have recorded just 25 first downs.

Perhaps most significantly, opponents have rarely been able to turn a narrow fourth-quarter advantage into a larger one.

Only twice over the past two seasons has an opponent extended its lead while Arizona State was within eight points during the fourth quarter. Texas Tech kicked a field goal in 2024 to extend an eight-point lead to 11, while Arizona did the same last season to turn a six-point advantage into nine.

Those six points are the only lead-extending points ASU has surrendered in that situation over the past two seasons, excluding extra points following touchdowns.

Dillingham's Sun Devils Are Accustomed to Tight Games

Close finishes have become a regular part of Kenny Dillingham's tenure.

Fourteen of Arizona State's 22 victories since Dillingham became head coach in 2023 have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

The Sun Devils were involved in six Big 12 games decided by eight points or fewer last season and went 5-1.

Three were decided by three points or fewer. ASU won all three, beating Baylor and TCU by identical 27-24 scores and also defeating West Virginia.

That track record doesn't guarantee anything against Texas A&M.

The Aggies are coming off an 11-win season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. They opened 2026 with a 50-0 victory over Missouri State and held the Bears to 67 total yards, their fewest allowed since 1978.

But if Saturday's game reaches the fourth quarter with Arizona State within striking distance, the Sun Devils will be in a situation they know well.

Over the past two seasons, they have repeatedly found a way to finish.