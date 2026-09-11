Arizona State’s Revamped Receiver Corps Faces Major Test at Texas A&M

Arizona State spent the offseason assembling what it hoped would become one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the Big 12.

One game into the season, the possibilities look even more intriguing.

Reed Harris, Grayson Rigdon and Omarion Miller each surpassed 100 receiving yards in Arizona State's 70-7 victory over Morgan State, giving the Sun Devils three 100-yard receivers in the same game for the first time since at least 1996.

Now comes the real test.

Arizona State travels to College Station on Saturday to face No. 10 Texas A&M, giving its revamped receiving corps an opportunity to show that its explosive opening performance can translate against one of the nation's top teams.

Three Sun Devils Break 100 Yards

Harris led Arizona State with 137 receiving yards in the opener, followed by Rigdon with 110 and Miller with 102.

Harris and Rigdon each caught two touchdown passes, marking the first time two Sun Devil receivers had multiple touchdown catches in the same game since Chris Coyle and Rashad Ross did it against Washington State in 2012.

Arizona State was the only FBS team in the opening week to have two receivers catch at least two touchdown passes.

The production helped Cutter Boley turn his ASU debut into a record-setting performance.

The Kentucky transfer completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns without an interception, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. His 387 passing yards were the most ever by a quarterback making his Arizona State debut.

But the raw receiving totals tell only part of the story.

Sun Devils Were Dangerous After the Catch

Arizona State's receivers accumulated 365 yards after the catch against Morgan State, including yardage on receptions behind the line of scrimmage.

That was 62 yards more than any other FBS team during the opening week.

ASU averaged 14 yards after the catch per reception, a figure that would have ranked among the top single-game performances nationally last season.

Harris was particularly explosive. He enters the Texas A&M game ranked fourth nationally with four receptions of at least 20 yards. He also contributed without the football, earning a 79.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 14th among receivers nationally and third in the Big 12 during the opening week.

It's the type of all-around performance wide receivers coach Hines Ward has emphasized with his "no block, no rock" philosophy.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward, a former NFL great with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had three of his receivers surpass 100 yards in last week's season opener against Morgan State. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Transfer Portal Added to an Already Deep Room

Arizona State's receiving performance becomes more intriguing when considering how the room was assembled.

Harris arrived after catching 39 passes for 673 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. His 17.3 yards per reception ranked third in the ACC.

Miller transferred from Colorado after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He led the Buffaloes last season with 45 receptions, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 17.9 yards per catch, the best mark in the conference.

His 102-yard performance against Morgan State was the fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career and his second straight dating to last season.

Harris and Miller were rated the No. 2 and No. 4 wide receiver transfers nationally, respectively, by 247Sports. Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright also joined the group after producing as a true freshman in 2025.

But ASU didn't build the position exclusively through the portal.

The newcomers joined returning receivers Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton and Corey Butler, creating competition for targets throughout preseason camp.

Moss finished last season with five catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Sun Bowl, while Hamilton also recorded a 100-yard receiving game during the 2025 season.

Rigdon then provided another reminder of the room's depth by breaking 100 yards in the opener.

Texas A&M Will Provide a Measuring Stick

The challenge changes dramatically Saturday.

Texas A&M opened its season by shutting out Missouri State 50-0 and limiting the Bears to just 67 yards of total offense, the fewest allowed by the Aggies since 1978. The Aggies are also coming off an 11-win season and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.

Arizona State, meanwhile, will be playing its first road game of the season in an environment that could produce the largest crowd in program history. Texas A&M drew 107,782 fans for its opener at Kyle Field.

That should provide a much better indication of what ASU actually has in its passing game.

The Sun Devils were able to create separation, generate explosive plays and turn short completions into substantial gains against Morgan State. Doing those things against a Top 10 SEC opponent is another matter entirely.

But Arizona State doesn't necessarily need three more 100-yard receivers to validate what happened in the opener. The depth itself could become an advantage.

With Harris, Miller, Rigdon and several other capable receivers available to Boley, Texas A&M will have to determine where to devote its coverage — and Arizona State may have enough options to make that a difficult choice.