Arizona State Football Faces Questions on Offense Despite Overhaul

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football season is inching closer to reaching the regular season, as spring practices are right around the corner as another benchmark to cross in preparation for game action.

The Sun Devils are expected to compete in the Big 12 once again in year four of the Kenny Dillingham era, but questions have been raised - particularly in regards to the lack of returning talent and on how the offense will move forward, as several key contributors moved on, including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI briefly discusses the outlook of the offense going into the spring below.

Arizona State's Wide Receiver Room a Sure Thing

While the departure of Tyson will sting at points of the offseason, Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo rebounded beautifully - WR coach Hines Ward will have a room that is more than competent.

The room is headlined by senior Omarion Miller and junior Reed Harris . Miller comes to Arizona State from Colorado, while Harris hails from Boston College - they figure to comprise the most dynamic pairing at the position for the Sun Devils since N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Moss had a breakout showing in ASU's Sun Bowl loss to Duke to close the 2025 season out, while the returning Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton provide big play potential.

The wide receiver room is one that carries minimal questions heading into spring.

...Quarterback Room is a Question

While there are several options at the quarterback that are seething with potential, there will still be a competition to discover the right man for the job - which inherently raises questions at the surface.

Cutter Boley is seemingly the favorite to win the job at the moment, with the Kentucky transfer possessing scintilating talent that should be refined under Dillingham. Mikey Keene brings experience, accuracy, and leadership to the table in his final year of eligbility.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Dyer and Jake Fette are incredibly promising options as underclassmen, although they would need to leave an undeniable impression to earn the week one starting role.

What Will Dillingham/Arroyo Dynamic Look Like in 2026?

There was reportedly more collaberation between Dillingham and Arroyo in terms of calling plays in the Sun Bowl compared to other points in the regular season - regardless of personal opinion, it was a successful endeavor.

Arizona State scored a season-best 41 points, which was behind a balanced play-calling effort that maximized the skillset of Jeff Sims.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will the collaberation in-game continue? It will be fascinating to see how the two genius offensive minds work together this season.