Arizona State Continues to Replenish Defensive Line With Friday Commit

TEMPE -- Quarterback. Wide receiver. Cornerback. There were several positions that the Arizona State Sun Devils had to restock at following an 8-5 2025 campaign that featured a roster that happened to be senior-laden.

While spots such as QB and WR have been the focus, there were other premium positions that necessitated a replenishing - including Diron Reynolds' defensive end group.

The four main contributors off of the edge during last season - Justin Wodtly, Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, and Elijah O'Neal - are now off to the pursuit of playing at the next level. This has left a crucial gap for a coaching staff that has secured a trio of four-star transfer signees over the last week - EDGE is absolutely a position of extreme emphasis moving forward during the portal cycle.

Reynolds gained a key commitment on Friday night in the form of former Baylor standout Emar'rion Winston, who is now likely to at the very least become a consistent rotation pass rusher.

Winston is set to play out his senior season in Tempe after spending two seasons at Oregon as a former four-star recruit - his 2025 season at Baylor featured 26 tackles, three sacks, five quarterback pressures, and 5.5 tackles for loss. Winston served as a stabilizing force of sorts for a defense that suffered from key injury losses, as well as inconsistent play in a disappointing 5-7 campaign.

Arizona State on SI takes a dive into what the EDGE room is shaping up to be in 2026 below.

Arizona State EDGE Room Still Needs Work

Reynolds' room possesses much promise, but there is still a pressing need for more experience. It begins with redshirt freshman Albert Smith III, who secured a sack and pass breakup in 2025 - although he missed several games due to an unspecified injury that happened midseason. Ramar Williams - a freshman and Arizona native - came through in several games in 2025, including securing a pass deflection against Mississippi State on September 6.

Arizona State received a signing from JUCO transfer Kirtland Vakalahi, who originally hails from Australia. Vakalahi brings a 6'5" frame, an exceptional motor, and the drive to be great to the table after spending time at New Mexico Military Institute.

There is still more time for the remainder of the group to be shored up via the portal and late 2026 recruiting class additions ahead of spring ball - Reynolds should have full confidence from the fanbase as far as this is concerned.

