SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: Reactions to Pac is Back

sjcihak

Pac-12 football is back! On Thursday night, the Pac-12 decided to change course and begin a seven-week season starting on November 6. After the initial shut down on August 11, many players across the Pac-12 became vocal about wanting to play, and when it was announced that the Big Ten was changing course and voted to play, it was only a matter of time before the Pac-12 would do so too. 

Here are the best Twitter reactions of the announcement that Sun Devil football is back.

Starting with sophomore starting Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who actually had a couple of great posts.

The first was a simple yet very expressive post with just mood and a couple of smiley emojis.

The second came two hours later and featured the classic Kendrick Lamar song “Love.”

This received the attention of Cardinals cornerback and Arizona sports staple Patrick Peterson who showed support of the young quarterback.

Next came from redshirt senior defensive back Jack Jones who posted a squad picture of him and his fellow defensive backs.

This retweets from linebacker coach Antonio Pierce and defensive back coach Chris Hawkins

Linebacker Merlin Robertson made sure to let everyone know he was back to business in his tweet

ASU football had a couple of gems that night too. The first will make any fan completely ecstatic for the season.

The second is a fun nod to anyone who’s a fan of John Wick

Finally, ASU Equipment could not take the news not to show off the new drip

You can read more about what to expect from ASU and Pac-12 football here

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: PFF Grades Brandon Aiyuk 's Debut

A closer look at former Devil Brandon Aiyuk's NFL debut

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Herm Edwards Talks Pac-12 Restart and More

Coach Edwards addressed the Arizona State media regarding the re-start to sports.

AustinGrad

ASU Football: The Sun Devils and The Rest of the Pac-12 to Return in November

The Pac-12 announced they will return to play in 2020.

alexweiner

ASU News: Pac-12 Executives Take Bonuses Before Covid-19 Layoffs

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott received a huge bonus before Pac-12 employees were laid off.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Arizona State Freshman Benefiting Most From Delayed Season

Marvin Lewis spoke with AllSunDevils about how the pandemic affects the freshman.

Donnie Druin

ASU Basketball: Rothstein Buying Sun Devil Freshman in 2020-2021

Arizona State 2020-2021 impact freshman

Evan Desai

ASU Basketball: Sun Devil Hoops Lands at 14 on PreSeason Rankings

NCAA correspondent has ASU in the top 20.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Herm Edwards Still Pushing For 2021 Class

Despite the pandemic and Pac-12 shut down, Herm Edwards is still focused on the 2021 Arizona State class.

Donnie Druin

ASU Baseball: Six Sun Devils Land on Perfect Games Top-500

Arizona State aka MLBU continues to impress on the baseball circuit

alexweiner

ASU Football: Part 2 SI All-American Talks ASU 2021 Class and Looks Around the State of Arizona

AllSunDevils has been and will be all around the valley at different schools to see the talent Arizona State is after and should be after.

Sande Charles