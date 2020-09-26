ASU Football: Reactions to Pac is Back

Pac-12 football is back! On Thursday night, the Pac-12 decided to change course and begin a seven-week season starting on November 6. After the initial shut down on August 11, many players across the Pac-12 became vocal about wanting to play, and when it was announced that the Big Ten was changing course and voted to play, it was only a matter of time before the Pac-12 would do so too.

Here are the best Twitter reactions of the announcement that Sun Devil football is back.

Starting with sophomore starting Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who actually had a couple of great posts.

The first was a simple yet very expressive post with just mood and a couple of smiley emojis.

The second came two hours later and featured the classic Kendrick Lamar song “Love.”

This received the attention of Cardinals cornerback and Arizona sports staple Patrick Peterson who showed support of the young quarterback.

Next came from redshirt senior defensive back Jack Jones who posted a squad picture of him and his fellow defensive backs.

This retweets from linebacker coach Antonio Pierce and defensive back coach Chris Hawkins

Linebacker Merlin Robertson made sure to let everyone know he was back to business in his tweet

ASU football had a couple of gems that night too. The first will make any fan completely ecstatic for the season.

The second is a fun nod to anyone who’s a fan of John Wick

Finally, ASU Equipment could not take the news not to show off the new drip

