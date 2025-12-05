Early Signing Day Report Card for Arizona State

TEMPE -- The early period of national signing day is officially beyond Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils after successfully flipping two recruits over the last several days.

The 2026 recruiting class is all the more vital now, as players such as Keyshaun Elliott, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Max Iheanachor, and Jordyn Tyson are expected to depart the program after the bowl game - they have had a very pointed plan of attack that has been apparent for several months now.

Arizona State on SI explores the early signing period for the Sun Devils below - grading the program for the signings made on each side of the ball, all while selecting instant impact players in the process.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offense: A

There were three headliners from the class on the offensive side of the ball - QB Jake Fette, RB Cardae Mack, and OL Jarmaine Marshall. All three are generally considered four-star prospects and will fit in as foundational players, regardless of whether it's right away or down the line.

Tight end was another position that saw significant success, as Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree both opted to join the program after seeing what TE coach Jason Mohns has done in his three seasons in the role.

There were four other offensive lineman prospects that committed, with three of them likely being upside plays under Saga Tuitele.

Overall, recruiting on the offensive side of the ball was a resounding success, outside of losing WR Cooper Reid to TCU.

Arizona State tight end coach Jason Mohns talks to the tight ends during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense: B

Edge rusher Julian Hugo was the highest-profile addition this cycle - the Texas native has potential to contribute right away in the midst of the entire incumbent starting rotation leaving the program after running out of eligibility.

Kirtland Vakalahi is ready to contribute right away after signing with the New Mexico Military Institute. The 6'5" defensive lineman was the number eight player in the JUCO class. Outside of those two, the Sun Devils signed an intriguing linebacker prospect in Mason Marden, a local safety in Zeth Thues, and a pair of high-upside cornerbacks in DaQuwan Dunn/Jalen Williams.

This class was quality overall, although most of the signings are likely upside plays.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive coordinator Brian Ward against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: A-

This is overall one of the strongest classes this decade for Arizona State - Dillingham has found a strong mix of immediate impact, positional value, and players from different pipelines to demonstrate that the program is only going to continue to get more competitive moving forward.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .